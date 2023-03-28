Just in: Ihedioha pulls out of Imo gov race

Former Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has pulled out of the Imo governorship race and has withdrawn from the Peoples Democratic Party governorship primary in the state.

Ihedioha made the announcement in a letter dated March 27, 2023, where he informed the PDP leadership of his “personal sacrifice” for a “consensus candidate” by the party.

The former governor was however screened and cleared a few days ago by the PDP to contest the party’s primary ahead of the November 11 governorship election in Imo State.

