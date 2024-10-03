Just In: Gunmen kill two police officers, set van ablaze in Anambra

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Gunmen in the wee hours of Thursday, Oct 3, 2024,” killed two policemen in Uruagu, Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Information has it that the officers were conducting investigations in the area when the attack occurred.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga who Confirmed the incident said that the Joint Security Force has begun a manhunt for the armed men who murdered the two police officers.

According to him, preliminary information revealed that the armed men opened fire on the police operatives upon sighting them and threw an improvised explosive into their operational vehicle.

“Tragically, two of the operatives lost their lives, and the vehicle caught fire”, Ikenga added.

He called on members of the public, especially eyewitnesses, to assist with the ongoing police operations in the area, saying, “Anyone with information should contact the Command Control Room at 07039194332 or the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) at 08039334002,”

The police spokesman further assured that all information will be treated with the utmost confidentiality, even as he reiterated the need for cooperation from the public to support the police operations underway in the area.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng