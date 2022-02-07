Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Just In; Gov.  Ishaku sacks Two Commissioners

Latest News
By Editor
Gov. Darius Ishaku
0 17
Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo
Governor  Darius Dickson Ishaku has sacked two commissioners from his cabinet following his recent approval for a minor cabinet reshuffle.
In  a press release signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Taraba State Government, Iliya Bekyu  said that the development affected the Commissioner for information and Reorientation, Hon Danjuma A. Adamu and that of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Hon. Yusuf Njeke Tanimu.
The press release further stated that the Hon Commissioner of Science and Technology, Hon Alhassan Haman Gassol is to oversee the Ministry of Information and Reorientation, while the Hon commissioner for Cooperative and poverty alleviation, Hon. Jethro Yakubu Zikenyu would now oversee the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry.
The release added that  the Executive Order is with immediate effect.
Continue Reading
Editor 3064 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Onitsha deity vows to kill, deform encroachers to its shrine

NIN-SIM linkage: SERAP writes Buhari over ‘unlawful access…

NiDCOM urges Nigerians in Ukraine to remain calm

Hilton hotel: Slain OAU student’s family hires Falana,…

1 of 744