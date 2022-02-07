Just In; Gov.  Ishaku sacks Two Commissioners

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku has sacked two commissioners from his cabinet following his recent approval for a minor cabinet reshuffle.

In a press release signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Taraba State Government, Iliya Bekyu said that the development affected the Commissioner for information and Reorientation, Hon Danjuma A. Adamu and that of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Hon. Yusuf Njeke Tanimu.

The press release further stated that the Hon Commissioner of Science and Technology, Hon Alhassan Haman Gassol is to oversee the Ministry of Information and Reorientation, while the Hon commissioner for Cooperative and poverty alleviation, Hon. Jethro Yakubu Zikenyu would now oversee the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry.

The release added that the Executive Order is with immediate effect.