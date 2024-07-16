JUST IN: Gov. Abba Signs Into Law Bill Creating Second Class Emirates

By Ozumi Abdul

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state has signed into law, the Kano State Emirate Council Establishment Bill 2024.

The bill was passed by the state House of Assembly on Tuesday.

The new law had paved way for creation of three second-class emirates in Gaya, Rano and Karaye.

Speaking after signing the bill into law at the government house on Tuesday, Mr Yusuf said;

“The state House of Assembly has discharged yet another constitutional duty by passing the new law to pave way for the creation of three second class emirates in the state.

“The creation of these emirates would indeed revive the cultural heritage and development in the areas and by extension, in the state.

“The government believes in the major role of traditional institutions in fostering peace and development,xhe said.

He Commended the Speaker , Kano state House of Assembly, Isma’il Falgore for responding to the yearning and aspirations of the people of the state.

The governor tasked the emirates to foster peace and development in their respective emirates.

He said the government would soon announce the emirs appointed to the newly-created emirates soon.

The newly-created emirates Are as follows:

Gaya Emirate

Gaya, Ajingi and Albasu

Rano Emirate

Rabo, Kibiya and Bunkure

Karaye Emirate

Karaye and Rogo.

The Speaker, in his remarks earlier, said “it is for the overall development of Kano state. It will bring people closer to the government. It would foster even development in the areas,”