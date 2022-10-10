Champion Newspapers Limited
Just In : Fire engulfs Kogi Assembly building

By Peter
An early morning fire has engulfed the Kogi State House of Assembly complex located at Crusher Area, Lokoja.

The fire ripped through the roof of the Chamber, causing extensive damage to the floor of the house.

The Speaker of the house, Mathew Kolawole, and the state security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omodara, were among the early callers at the assembly complex.

As at the time of filing this report, no one has been able to ascertain the source of the fire.

The Speaker of the Assembly said that he suspects sabotage but fell short of where the suspected sabotage might be from.

Asked whether it might have been linked with the recent happening between the Assembly and Dangote group, he said that that is left to the security to determine.

“We should leave security people to do their work and give us a report going forward,” the speaker said.

However, a source who do not want his name in print said he suspected explosion but couldn’t say who might be responsible.

Details later…

 

 

