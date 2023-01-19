Just In : Explosion at APC rally in P/Harcourt Latest News By Peter On Jan 19, 2023 APC 26 Share An explosion has occurred at a rally organised by the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Rumuwoji Playground in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital. The incident on Thursday left at least three persons injured. The party’s Publicity Secretary, Darlington Nwauju, has confirmed the incident. Details later… For a better society —————————————————————– Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe. Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline Continue Reading Champion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsJust In : Explosion at APC rally in P/HarcourtLatest NewsNigeria champion newspapersNigeria News 26 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppPinterestEmailFacebook MessengerLinkedinTelegram
Comments are closed.