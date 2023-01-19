Champion Newspapers Limited
Just In : Explosion at APC rally in P/Harcourt

An explosion has occurred at a rally organised by the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Rumuwoji Playground in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

The incident on Thursday left at least three persons injured.

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Darlington Nwauju, has confirmed the incident.

Details later…

 

