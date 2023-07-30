Just in: DSS releases Nnamdi Kanu to meet personal doctors, insists sit-at-home must stop

For the first time since he was incarcerated two years ago, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, met with his personal physicians in an Abuja hospital outside the facility of the State Security Service (SSS) on Saturday.

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Kanu’s lead counsel, disclosed this in a tweet on Sunday.

The human rights lawyer tweeted: “Sequel to our avowed assurance to always keep Ezigbo UmuChineke abreast of pertinent happenings especially with Onyendu’s health status, welfare and update on his legal matters, we are pleased to inform you that Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu met with his choice personal physician in a hospital in Abuja, outside the facility of the State Security Service (SSS).

“As was part of the protocol, I witnessed the consultation. The medical examination was seamless and productive, and he will be progressing to the next stage soon.

“As the entire world has always been informed, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has consistently made his position on the infamous sit-at-home known, and his directive is that this must be stopped.

“Onyendu’s legal team, under the able leadership of Prof. Mike Ozekhome, SAN, and the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), have been the lone voice conveying this important message on all media platforms available to us, as well as condemning in unequivocal terms, the heinous criminal activities of the serial fraudster in Finland.

“To this end, we urge all Ezigbo UmuChineke and indeed, the members of the public to respect and carry out the wishes of Onyendu and accordingly, desist from any further engagement with those whose primary intention is to ensure that Onyendu is kept in perpetual captivity, and consequently, destroy the entire Southeast through unauthorized sit-at-home and its enforcement.

“Interestingly, the bad news for these enemies of our people is that they have failed and failed woefully, and the long arm of the law will surely catch up with them.

“Ezigbo UmuChineke will be kept abreast of the progress around Onyendu even as we await the news of his ultimate freedom soon.

“Thank you all and remain blessed.“As always, we move!”