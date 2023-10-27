Just in : DSS releases Emefiele

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, four months after his arrest.

According to PUNCH, Emefiele was released on Thursday night.

A source quoted by the newspaper on Friday said the former CBN governor was immediately taken into custody by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“Yes, Emefiele is currently in our (EFCC) custody; he was arrested last night less than an hour after the DSS freed him,” the source said.

It was gathered that the anti-graft agency is investigating the embattled former CBN boss over alleged impropriety during his tenure at the apex bank.

EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, could not be reached for comments, the newspaper said.

Since Emefiele’s departure from the CBN, the bank has seen Folashodun Shonubi as acting governor and more recently, Olayemi Cardoso, as substantive governor.

On September 22, the CBN officially confirmed Emefiele’s resignation.