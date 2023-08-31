Just in: Dazed President Biya urgently reshuffles Cameroon army, appoints new Defence officials

Afraid of the recent military coup in some African nations ,Cameroon’s President Paul Biya has quickly made appointments in the central administrative unit at the Ministry of Defence.

In a decree dated August 30th, 2023, Mr. Biya appointed new staff members at the Ministry of Defence’s central administrative division.

He also issued a series of decrees, appointing the Rector of the University of Ngaoundere, officials in some Universities, and another transforming the Consulate of the Republic of Cameroon at Ouesso, Republic of Congo, into a General Consulate.

This comes after a coup in Gabon ousted Ali Bongo Ondimba, barely a few hours after he was proclaimed winner of the August 2023 presidential election.

President Paul Biya, who is 90 years old, has been ruling as the President of Cameroon since 6 November 1982. President Biya, Africa’s second-longest serving leader, will complete his mandate in 2025. However, some individuals are urging him to seek an eighth term in office