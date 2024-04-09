JUST IN: Court to Arraign Former Kano Governor, Ganduje on April 17

A Kano State High Court has fixed April 17 to arraign the immediate past governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje, his wife, son, and five others, for alleged bribery.

Ganduje alongside his wife, Hafsat Ganduje, their son, Umar Abdullahi Umar and five others are to be arraigned on eight-count charges bordering on dollar bribery allegation, misappropriation and diversion of public funds running into billions.

In a writ of summon sighted by newsmen, the matter was fixed for 17th April 2024 and before Justice Usman Malam Na’aba of State High Court.

Recall that the Kano State government has filed a fresh charge against the former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, his wife, Hafsat Umar and six others before the State high court.

Six other defendants joined in the fresh suit include, Ganduje’s son, Umar Abdullahi Umar, Abubakar Bawuro, Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Ltd, Safari Textiles Ltd and Lesage General Enterprises.

Kano State Government in the suit filed against the 8 defendants also said it has assembled 15 witnesses to testify against the defendants.

Ganduje and the others will be arraigned on eight counts bordering on a $413,000 bribery allegation, diversion, and misappropriation of funds to the tune of N1.38bn, among others.