Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Just In: Court sentences Evans to 21 years imprisonment

Latest News
By Peter
24
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

A kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, also known as Evans, and his co-defendant, Victor Aduba, were on Monday sentenced to 21 years imprisonment.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Ikeja Special Offences Court in Lagos State gave the judgement.

The two convicts were accused of conspiring and kidnapping Sylvanus Ahanonu Hafia on June 23, 2014, at Kara Street, Amuwo Odofin in Lagos.

They were alleged to have captured and detained Hafia and demanded a ransom of $2m.

Details later…

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 7841 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

How my father, Queen Elizabeth are alike – Chidoka

ASUU strike: NANS makes good its threats, grounds Lagos…

US$ 42bn to be saved if medication errors are addressed…

Back from Ethiopian prison, ex-convict arrested with cocaine…

1 of 1,142