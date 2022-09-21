Champion Newspapers Limited
Just In: Court orders ASUU to go back to work

By Peter
The National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to go back to work.

The Federal Government in a suit prayed for the order for ASUU to call off its seven months strike.

The Minister of Labour and Employment on behalf of the Federal Government had filed the matter before the court by way of referral to resolve the issue of the ongoing strike by ASUU. (NAN)

Details later….

 

