Just In :Court grants INEC permission to reconfigure BVAS

Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has granted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), permission to reconfigure the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BIVAS) machine ahead of the forthcoming March 11 gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections.

Delivering the Lead Judgement by the 3-man panel of the Appellate Court, Justice Joseph Ikyegh struck out a motion on notice filed by the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, praying the court to stop INEC from reconfiguring the BVAS machine as they could tamper with the data in the machine.

The Court held that the information on the BVAS machine would be uploaded in the backend and will remain intact and accessible anytime.

Justice Ikyegh held that granting the request would jeopardize the electoral body in the conduct of the March 11 governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections.

The Appellate Court predicated its agreement with INEC on the ground that all averments in the counter affidavit of the Electoral body were not challenged.

The Court said that granting the request of Obi and the Labour Party would tie down the hand of INEC and impede the conduct of the Saturday’s gubernatorial election.

The Court further held that the claims of INEC that information on the BVAS devices cannot be tampered with during uploading was not attacked by Obi and as such, deemed authentic.

Also, the Court struck out an application by INEC asking the Court to set aside the ex-parte order of March 3, granting permission to Obi and the Labour Party, to scan forensic data and makes photocopies of voter register, ballot papers and to inspect all materials used in the February 25 presidential election.

The court held INEC in its application did not specifically state which of the orders should be varied.

The court held that the claim of INEC that the order will expose who Nigerians voted for is not genuine as the rulling of March 3 did not grant Obi access to the electronic database uploaded in the cloud.

The court stated that what the granted on March 3 was electronic scanning and photocopy making of the ballot papers and Forensic inspection of BVAS used during the February 25 presidential election.