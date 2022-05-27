Champion Newspapers Limited
Just In: Commotion Rocks Plateau APC Governorship Primaries As Deputy Governor, Tyoden,Dakum, Dimka  Exit Venue

By Editor
From Daniel Dauda, Jos
All is not certain in the ongoing All Progressive Congress, APC, gubernatorial primaries election in Plateau as the aspirants stage a walk out from the venue of the exercise.
Amongst the aspirants who walk out from the APC governorship primaries are; deputy Governor professor Sonni Gwanle Tyoden, Dr. Patrick Sunday Dakum and David Victor Dimka respectively.
The aspirants who stage a walk out seems were dissatisfied with the process of the entire exercise.
The APC governorship primaries election which is scheduled at Langfield event centre,Rayfield, Jos.
The accreditation of about 1,035 delegates which supposed to be done could not started until almost 10:00pm.
Details later….
