Just In : Chief Emmanuel Iwuayanwu is dead

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, President General of apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo is dead.

Daily Champion  learned that the leader of the Igbo group died in Abuja on Thursday morning.

It was gathered that he has been ill for a while.

A statement on Thursday by Jide Iwuanyanwu, the son of the late Chief read;

“The Iwuanyanwu family of Umuohii Atta, in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State announces the demise of our patriarch, Engr Chief Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu-Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo,” the statement read.

 

