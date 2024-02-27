Just in! Building collapses, kills one in Onitsha, two injured

Champion Newspapers Limited
Building collapses, kills one in Onitsha, two injured

PAMELA EBOH Awka

A building under construction in the commercial city of Onitsha, Anambra State has collapsed, killing one person and leaving two others with varying degrees of injuries.

A source who spoke to Champion on condition of anonymity said that the building under construction at Upper Iweka area of the commercial city collapsed around 6pm while some workers were on top of the roof working.

It was gathered that the building was meant to serve as a market on completion.

It was however learnt that the injured persons have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

