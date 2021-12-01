Champion Newspapers Limited
Just In: Buhari leaves Abuja for Dubai

By Peter
PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari departs Abuja today, Wednesday to attend EXPO 2020 Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

 

EXPO 2020 Dubai, with the theme, “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, creates the environment for Nigeria to join over 190 countries to forge true and meaningful partnerships “to build a better future for everyone.”

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina explained that the Expo will provide another opportunity for the Nigerian delegation to highlight significant strides in the economy in the last six years as a basis for making the country an important destination for foreign direct investment.

According to the statement, “Aside touring the Nigerian Pavilion at the Expo on Friday, Nigeria’s National Day, the President will also receive in audience prospective investors as well as meet with His Highness, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai.

 

 

