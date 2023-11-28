Champion Newspapers Limited
Just in: Appeal Court affirms Fubara as Governor of Rivers

Latest News
Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.
The Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal has affirmed Siminalayi Fubara as the authentic Governor of Rivers State.

The Appeal Court affirmed Fubara as Rivers Governor in its ruling on Tuesday.

The Rivers State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal had in October dismissed a petition filed by Patrick Tonye-Cole, challenging the election of Fubara as the Governor of the State.

 

However, not satisfied with the Tribunal’s judgement, the APC candidate approached the appellate court to upturn the victory of the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

