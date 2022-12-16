Just in: 2023 polls: lmo State Labour Party Candidate assassinated 

As the wave of assassination and bloody attacks continue to ravage lmo State, again some gunmen on Friday morning assassinated Christopher Elehu, the Labour Party candidate for Onuimo constituecy in Imo State House of Assembly.

They also razed the house of Elehu a.k.a Wasco after killing him.

The gunmen shot for about two hours before gaining entry into the house and also destroyed valuable properties in the area.

Houses of some politicians in the area were also targeted, but they were unavailable.

A witness, who preferred not to be identified said: “They have killed Christopher Elehu, popularly known as Wasco. Until his death he was the Labour Party candidate in Onuimo Local Government Area.

