Just In : 2 Police Officers Shot Dead 2 Injured At INEC Collation Centre

Metro news
By Editor
14
Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

Two policemen were killed and two others sustained injuries in a clash between soldiers and police officers in Jalingo, Taraba state capital, on Monday.

Witnesses said a minor disagreement between soldiers and policemen guarding INEC headquarters in the state snowballed into a crisis that lasted nearly an hour.

According to sources, soldiers, who sent policemen away from the INEC collation centre, later invaded police headquarters and chased away police officers on duty.

Injured policemen are currently being treated at Police Clinic, Jalingo.

Vehicles parked inside the police headquarters were reportedly vandalised during the incident

Sporadic shots triggered panic among residents as shops, markets and houses were shut.

During a joint press conference, police commissioner in the state, Suleiman Amodu, said a high-powered investigative panel would be set up to establish the cause of the incident.

The conference was attended by the Commandant, 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Jalingo, Brig General Frank Etim, and the state Director of the Department of State Services (DSS).

