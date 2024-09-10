Julius Berger set to deliver Port Harcourt Ring Road ahead of deadline…. As piling works in entire project completed

Construction engineering company of repute, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc is poised to deliver its ongoing Port Harcourt Ring Road project to the Rivers State Government ahead of the July, 2026 deadline.

Last week, even inside the ongoing rains, the Project Team was busy on site all through the lenght of the road. While piling work on the entire road has been completed, at the Obigbo/Aba Express flyover site, only the columns for the bridge are left to be done before the final stages.

To ensure speedy professional work, four teams were seen working on the project. While at Km 30, the team constructing U-Channels was busy doing their work, especially around the market close to Eleme Motor Park, another team was observed at Km3 working on U-Channels and doing road works. At Km 50, work on Flyover 5 was speedily on while Team 4 that is in charge of Flyovers 1 & 2 with all infrastructure works around the two flyovers busied on inside the slight downpour.

Also, at Km 54, only the median barrier is left to be fixed even as two Asphalt Teams at Km 58 and Km1 + 500 were busy at work.

Instructively, Flyover 4 of the landmark road project is completed while only piling work on Flyover 3 and the fixing of needed beacons are remaining.

According to the Site manager, Mike Andra who was positive that the Port Harcourt Ring Road project would be delivered ahead of the July 2026 deadline, spoke last week saying, it is not been easy especially with the weather challenge. But this is Port Harcourt. We know its bigger rains here than elsewhere. But that is no excuse for Julius Berger. We are very sure to beat the project deadline barring any serious matter in this project that has provided employment for the communities, and we are working with them and the Community Liaison Officers.

It will be recalled that at the project’s flagoff on Monday, July 17, 2023, Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Engr. Dr. Lars Richter described the Port Harcourt Ring Road project as a sign of the continuing success of the State Government‘s and the company’s collective journey to progress. He said: “…the Ring Road will be a shining example not just of connecting places but connecting communities for development.” Dr. Richter added that the project will also alleviate traffic congestion in some parts of the communities even as great opportunities for solid foundation of the communities will be built.

Recalling that he listened very well to the speech made earlier by the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Engr. Dr. Lars Richter, Governor Siminalayi Fubara before his predecessor, Nyesom Wike flagged off the project said, “I listened to the Julius Berger Managing Director just now; especially where he talked about connecting communities. This is very true.” Governor Fubara expatiated further, saying, “…this Port Harcourt Ring Road project is not about connecting Local Government Areas. It is about connecting communities. This project will bring about new cities in Rivers State as accessibility to the State capital will become far much easier.”

Gov. Fubara further urged full cooperation from leaders and youths of the communities in the six LGAs where the Ring Road will transverse saying, “I urge the communities where the project passes to cooperate with the State Government and the contractors for successful accomplishment of the project. We seek your cooperation. Compensation will be paid. However, for any one or group who will try to sabotage us concerning the works of the Port Harcourt Ring Road, we will bring down the big hammer on such individuals or group. As for Julius Berger, we all know you have a good reputation for doing quality projects. Please do not fail us.”

As at last week, commuters in the entire six LGAs covered by the road project waited with patience for the day they will be able to traverse the area with hinderance of bad or deplorable roads.

