Julius Berger Services provides educational assistance scholarships for students in host communities

Nigeria’s leading and most reliable shipping company, Julius Berger Services Nigeria Limited, hosted its Educational Assistance Award Program for Host Communities on Tuesday 26th October at its Warri Port terminal. The event is part of the company’s ever-expanding corporate social responsibility initiatives, in furtherance of its sustainability policy to meaningfully contribute and enhance the development of people in its host communities.

Julius Berger Services Nigeria Limited stated that, as a sensitive part of its business culture, the company goes beyond the essential profit-making motive to strongly partner with its host environment and people for mutually progressive development, advancement and growth.



The Julius Berger Services Nig. Ltd. (JBSN) CSR Team and some of the Education Assistance Scholarship beneficiaries during the event at the JBSN Terminal in Warri, recently.

The company at the event in Warri awarded educational assistance scholarships running into several millions of Naira to twenty-four students from the Ogbe-Ijoh and Ugbomefa communities. Julius Berger Services Nigeria Limited awarded the scholarships to assist both tertiary and secondary institutions students from its host communities.

The Chairman, Scholarship Board of Ogbe-Ijoh Kingdom, Chief Sylvester Tiebebedigha. Secretary General Ogbe-Ijoh kingdom, Comrade Mefe Alagba. Youth Chairman Amoma, Toritseju omagbemi, Youth Chairman Lucky, among other representatives of the host communities expressed their profound gratitude to Julius Berger Services Nigeria Limited for the kind and foresighted developmental gesture.

The General Manager, of Julius Berger Nigeria Services, Captain Rainer Jensch who was unavoidably absent due to pre-scheduled official assignments, was represented by the Manager of Sales and Public Relations, Mr. Henry Osunbor who gave the keynote speech on his behalf.



Mr. Henry Osunbor, who represented the General Manager of Julius Berger Services Nig. Ltd, presenting an educational assistance scholarship cheque to a University student during the event in Warri, recently.

Mr. Osunbor admonished the beneficiaries to remain focused on their studies and be diligent in their academic and professional development because of the strategic importance of education to their future. According to Osunbor, “…It cannot be over-emphasized that education is the best gift society and industry can give to children. It is the only hope for trans-generational sustainability which is also the enduring and driving operational philosophy of Julius Berger”. Osunbor also urged the representatives of the communities and their youth leaders to counsel their children and wards to use the funds for the purpose for which it is provided, adding that the company, as a proactive policy, remains ever mindful and committed to progressively do more, to positively affect and lift lives in its host communities.

