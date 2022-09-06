Julius Berger: Orphans hail Construction Leader’s CSR donation of food, cash, other items on World Humanitarian Day

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc marked this year’s World Humanitarian Day Monday with visitation to All Saints Orphanage, Palm Grove Estate, Lagos where sundry items including foodstuffs and cash were donated to the management and children of the Home.

World Humanitarian Day is an international day dedicated to recognize humanitarian personnel, caregivers and victims of humanitarian crisis. According to the United Nations, the theme for World Humanitarian Day 2022 is #ItTakesAVillage. The theme is built upon the metaphor, ‘It takes a village to raise a child”, which contributes greatly to socio-economic progress.

In her remarks, Founder of the Orphanage, Rev (Mrs.) Dele George expressed her excitement at the donations to the Home by Julius Berger Nigeria saying that it represents the best the Orphanage has received in recent times. “This is one of the best donations we have received. Everybody knows how food has become very expensive, but God has been faithful using people and organisations like Julius Berger to bless us. We are happy that on this day of World charity we are receiving these generous and reassuring donations from Julius Berger.” She assured Julius Berger that the donations would be used for the welfare of the children of the Home, adding that, “…we recognize and commend Julius Berger for all the good works they do. We are happy today that we have also become one of the recipients of Julius Berger’s compassionate corporate social responsibility initiatives.”

Rev (Mrs.) Dele George said that the Home was founded in 1994, and currently has 150 children in four Homes across Lagos and three other locations in Warri, Itele and Agbara, saying that, “…it is a Christian community organisation and the first private orphanage to be registered in Lagos State.” She added that, so far, in the over 25 years of the orphanage’s existence, over 1000 children and 350 adopted children (Nigeria and from abroad) have passed through the Orphanage. She also revealed that out of the Orphanage has successfully emerged over 100 university graduates who are doing well out there in the society.

On his part, the head of Corporate Communications of Julius Berger Plc, James Agama said that showing care and being humanitarian to people, communities and organizations such as Little Saints Orphanage is part of the corporate culture of the engineering construction company. He admonished the Founder and management of the Orphanage to continue to take good care of the children because as caregivers, God will always have a way to reward them richly. Julius Berger’s Team lead, Engr. (Mrs) Rasheedat Anifowoshe later presented a cheque donation of N500,000 to the Founder of the Home for the beneficial use of the Orphanage.

The United Nations World Humanitarian Day is a campaign by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), which ensures that whenever and wherever people are in crisis around the globe, there are others who are available to help them.

In line with extant rules and regulations guiding the operations of Orphanages, the excited children were not made part of the photo sessions at the event even as they sang praises of Julius Berger Nigeria all through.

