Julius Berger Nigeria Plc receives ‘Best Construction Firm (Roads & Bridges) Award 2023’ at National Waves Newspaper & Magazine 15th Anniversary Ceremony

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has been honoured with an award of ‘Best Construction Firm (Roads & Bridges) Award 2023’ in the nation’s capital Abuja.

At the well-attended National Waves Newspaper & Magazine 15th Anniversary and Honours Ceremony which was held recently at Merit House, Maitama Abuja, the very credible and highly respected news platform, commendably cited Julius Berger as unarguably Nigeria’s “leading construction company offering holistic services covering the planning, design, engineering, construction, operation and maintenance of buildings, infrastructure and industry projects in Nigeria.”

Going further, the publishers and organisers of the event also said that “Since its pioneer project in 1965, Julius Berger has played a pivotal role in the development of Nigeria’s industrial and civil infrastructure”, adding that “the company specialises in executing complex works requiring the highest level of technical expertise and Nigeria-specific knowhow.”

Speaking of Julius Berger’s qualitative operational processes, the organisers of the event elucidated and said: “State-of-the-art methods and technologies ensure that quality and innovation are prioritised for the benefit of clients. Subsidiaries and additional facilities make it possible to realise multifaceted projects at the highest level of performance. This structure allows Julius Berger Nigeria Plc to effectively manage and fulfil construction projects, starting from the initial idea, through to planning, design, engineering, construction, operation and maintenance.”

The Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of the National Waves newspaper and magazine, Jimmy Enyen, who apparently did his research on all recipients of the awards to guarantee merit, noted Julius Berger’s subsidiaries, namely, Julius Berger Services Nigeria Ltd, a multipurpose terminal operator at the Warri Port; Julius Berger Medical Services Ltd, a medical services provider to the Julius Berger Group; Julius Berger Free Zone Enterprise, which facilitates opportunities to participate in projects within the Free Trade Zones across Nigeria; Abumet Nigeria Ltd, the country’s leading aluminium and glass windows and doors manufacturer, which strengthens the Group’s ability to provide turnkey building solutions; PrimeTech Design and Engineering Nigeria Ltd, a provider of integrated design and engineering resources in Nigeria; and Julius Berger International GmbH, in Germany, a key provider of planning, design and engineering, in addition to logistical support for businesses in Nigeria. The Publisher described the Julius Berger subsidiaries and its effectual head office coordination as the harmoniously integrated engine room which strongly, seamlessly fuels the matchless efficiency and effectiveness of the operational deliveries of the company.

Every Keynote speaker at the event including the Chairman of the occasion, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, the National President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Christopher Ikechukwu Isiguzo, MFR, who is also the President of the Congress of African Journalists, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, Esq., OON, and the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, also acknowledged Julius Berger as a key development partner of Nigeria.

The head of the Julius Berger Group’s Media Relations Office, Prince Moses Duku, Fnipr, led the company’s delegation to receive the award at the event.

According to Prince Duku, the Julius Berger Group is guided by a value system that defines and differentiates it. Adherence to internationally specified standards and a focus on efficient and value-driven delivery of services further solidifies the company’s operational and competitive edge. Duku added that with unwavering reliability, unmatched quality, leading governance and a true focus on sustainability, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc and its subsidiaries continue to set a benchmark for progressive success.

It would be recalled that Julius Berger also recently received an award of a golden trophy from the FCT Correspondents Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists for what the media practitioners described as ‘the engineering construction leader’s transparent and healthy relations with the Media’.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng