“Julius Berger is still the best Construction Company In Nigeria in terms of contractual Fidelity, Engineering Competence ,Technical Quality”

Nigeria’s turnkey engineering construction leader and iconic corporate brand, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, widely meritoriously acclaimed as the country’s most reliable partner for infrastructural and building construction services, has again been described as “…still the best construction company in Nigeria”. This was the submission of the former honourable minister for the country’s Federal Capital Territory where Julius Berger’s technical signature of excellence and brand integrity eloquently, empirically tells the historical story of the company’s matchless strength, performance and reliability as the prime contractor of choice.

According to Governor Bala Mohammed, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc remains matchlessly in the lead in the engineering construction sector “…in terms of contractual fidelity, engineering competence and technical quality”. Bala praised and congratulated the Rivers State Government for its wisdom and prudence in subscribing to the proven and lasting Julius Berger quality in its execution of infrastructural works in the State.

The former FCT Minister, who is the current executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, CON, made the remarks when, as special guest of honour of the Rivers State Government, he flagged off the construction works for a tenth flyover, the Rumuokwurusi-Elimgbu Flyover in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area in Rivers State.

Earlier at the Rivers State Executive Council Chambers where the contract for the Rumuokwurusi-Elimgbu Flyover and adjoining links was signed between the Rivers State Government and Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, the Julius Berger Managing Director, Engr. Dr. Lars Richter thanked the Rivers State Government for entrusting the construction works for several key infrastructures to the company. Richter gratefully listed the Rebisi Flyover which was commission on 7th November 2020; the Rumuokoro Flyover commissioned on 1st March 2021; the Artillery Flyover commissioned 2nd March 2021; Rumuola Flyover commissioned 9th December 2021; and the New GRA Junction Flyover which was commissioned on 11th December 2021. Engr. Dr Richter recalled that the first three flyovers were constructed in a record time of 16 months, adding that all the earlier 5 flyovers were completed within schedule as contracted to the satisfaction of the client. Richter further confidently promised and assured the Rivers State Government that flyovers nos 6, 7, 8, and 9, all of which are projects steadily currently in progress shall be delivered also as contractually scheduled.

The 10th flyover for which its commencement contract was signed on Monday, 28th February, 2022 in Port Harcourt, is contracted for delivery in 10 months. The Julius Berger boss, Engr. Dr. Lars Richter, with palpable professional confidence, assured Governor Wike and the people of Rivers State that, with the strong commitment of the client, and in the established contractual tradition of the company, the 10th flyover will also be successfully delivered as scheduled and to the highest technical standard, “the Julius Berger standard.”

During his visit to Rivers State, Governor Bala was also Special Guest of honour at the commissioning of the Oro-Abali Flyover, Aba road in Port Harcourt Local Government Area. The project, also constructed by Julius Berger, was also celebrated by the Governor Bala the Guest of honour as another outstanding evidence of Julius Berger’s profound attention to details and excellence in engineering design as well as in well-scheduled and timely project execution. According to Governor Bala, Julius Berger’s long-standing, very professional and strict adherence to project delivery deadlines, as so properly funded, very economically saves a client from the problems of cost variations and eliminates the negative spectre of project abandonment.

The events in Port Harcourt were attended by His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, GSSRS, POS (Africa), and his guest of honour, the executive Governor of Bauchi State, His Excellency, Governor Bala Mohammed, CON; the Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Her Excellency, Dr. (Mrs) Ipalibo Harry Banigo, DSSRS; members of the State Executive Council; the Honourable Speaker and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, the Chairman and members of the Rivers State Council of Chiefs; Rivers State Women, Youths and cultural organizations as well members of the Press.

The Julius Berger delegation to both ceremonies was led by the company’s Managing Director, Engr. Dr. Lars Richter. Other officials in the Managing Director’s entourage included the regional manager, South-south/South-east operations of the company, Engr. Juergen Fischer; Management Staff, South-south/South-east Chief Sam Ngbor; Project Manager Port Harcourt, Engr. Therna; Contract Manager, Barrister (Mrs) Omonigho Brown; and Head of Public Relations, Prince Moses Duku.

The Special Guest of Honour, His Excellency, Senator Bala Mohammed, Governor of Bauchi State, the Chief host, His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, the Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr (Mrs) Ipalibo Harry Banigo, the Head of Service of Rivers State, JBN MD, Engr. Dr. Lars Richter, JBN Regional Mgr. and JBN Managt. Staff, Chief Sam Ngbor during the commissioning of the Oro-Abali Flyover in Port Harcourt recently

