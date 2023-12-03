Julius Berger hands over 2nd Niger Bridge to FG, toll gates to be operational soon

BY CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

The Federal Government has officially taken delivery the newly constructed 2nd Niger Bridge from Julius Berger PLC.

The Managing Director of the Company Dr Lars Richter handed over the project to the Minister of Works Engr David Umahi on Sunday.

Engr Umahi commended the Federal Government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, for providing the needed support that led to the completion of the project.

He assured that the Federal Government will deliver more projects for the region.

The Minister also commended the company, Julius Berger for delivering the project.

“The ancillary works which include completion of the interchange on the Asaba end need to be completed”

“This will ensure that road users do not have to go through Asaba town where they will encounter traffic before accessing the bridge”

The Minister noted that the federal government plans to concession the interchange works to investors who will recover their money from the toll plazas on the road.

He also noted that Julius Berger and the Ministry reached an agreement on the power supply issue on the road and bridge.

“We agreed that they will deploy solar system to tackle the power issue so that there will be constant light and this will improve security on the road”, he said.

In his remark, the Managing Director of the Company, Lars Richter thanked the federal government for finding his company to carry out the project.

“We are very pleased to handover this project today to the client which is the federal government”, he said.

Contributing, the Director of Bridges Southeast of the Ministry, Obioha Bede urged the people of the region to make judicious use of the bridge.

He also urged them to protect the facilities from being vandalised.

The Minister also inspected other ongoing projects in the region which include the Enugu-Porthacourt highway, the Enugu- Onitsha Highway and the collapsed New Artisan bridge Enugu.