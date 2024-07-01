Julius Berger gets double honours again

Barely one month after it won double Awards at the Transport Day and Champion Newspapers Awards ceremonies in Lagos, the country’s leading engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has bagged another set of double Awards.

While the Nigerian Academy of Engineering gave the company an Appreciation Award for all its professional and related support to the Academy in Lagos at its 2024 Academy Technology Dinner, Innovations Exhibition and Awards Night, the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations, NIPR, gave Julius Berger a corporate Award in Professional Competence in Abuja.

In giving Julius Berger the Appreciation Award, the President of the Academy of Engineering, Prof Peter Onwualu said, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has been a useful partner in our journey thus far. The company has always been supportive and how else do we appreciate them if not by this novel Appreciation Award, even as he described the company as a corporate friend that is worth more than silver and gold.

Receiving the Award on behalf of Julius Berger, the Head, Corporate Communications of the company, Mr. James Agama thanked the organisers for the honour on Julius Berger even as he wished them well in all their future endeavours.

The event night featured exhibitions of technological innovations like the Intrud Safety Device, locally made 380watts glass solar panel and Smart Irrigation technology among others.

Inside the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, Thursday, at the Institute’s 60th anniversary celebrations, President of the NIPR, Ike Neliaku, fnipr who personally handed over the Award certificate and plaque to Julius Berger’s representative and Human Resources Coordinator, Mohammed Nasiru said that the Julius Berger’s commitment and dedication to excellence in service delivery, in and outside government, has set a high standard for others to follow and significantly enhanced the reputation and practice of public relations as a leadership function.

He continued, “we reflect on your achievements and we celebrate with you and acknowledge the impact you have made in the field of public relations, the nation and continent in general.

Speaking after he received the Award on behalf of the company, Mr Haruna said, it was a great honour to Julius Berger to be awarded this Excellence in Professional Compliance Award.

As good corporate citizens, Julius Berger has always being and will continue to be compliant for the good of our country, the industry and the general society.

The Award event which had former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, former First Lady of the country, Dame Patience Jonathan, Governors Abdullahi Sule, Nasarawa State; Umar Namadi, Jigawa State; Abba Kabir Yusuf, Kano State, former Information ministers, Prof. Jerry Gana and Labaran Maku as well as the incumbent, Mohammed Idris Malagi, fnipr and Chairman/CEO of Air Peace Limited, Chief Allen Onyema, CON as well as many others in attendance, overflowed into the lobby area of the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton venue of the event.

Established in 1963 and chartered by Decree 16 of June 1 1990 (now an Act of the National Assembly, cited as Cap. N114 Laws of the Federation, LFN 2024), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) is the sole regulator of public relations in Nigeria. Over the past 60 years, we have demonstrated faith and commitment to the nation and provided strategic support towards national development.

This milestone not only marks our enduring commitment to the field of public relations and deploying the profession as a critical element in nation-building but also provides an opportunity to honour those who have significantly contributed to its advancement, the NIPR President further said.

Team Julius Berger Nigeria Plc at the Award event included, the Head, Media Relation Office, Emmanuel Isibor, Miss Bassey Ewan-Effiong, Mrs Happiness Moses and Miss Olivia Uzoma.

