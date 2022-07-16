Julius Berger expands educational CSR initiative, company takes literacy campaign to FCT Schools

As part of its planned and ever expanding Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, initiatives, and in furtherance of its determination to meaningfully contribute and enhance the visionary development of students in its operational communities, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc Thursday again donated educational books and writing materials to students of Government Secondary School Gwarinpa, Life camp, FCT, Abuja.

Addressing pupils and staff of the school, the leader of Julius Berger CSR team at the event, Mr. Kola Balogun said the aim of the donation was to help the students improve in their literacy level and writing skills. He said, “Here at Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, the students’ wellbeing has always been our major concern and providing the necessary educational materials for conducive learning remains our priority. The Julius Berger literacy campaign will aid the students to always be at their very best performances. We are here to helpfully enable the students to put more efforts in their reading skills.”

Responding, the Principal of the School, Mrs. Irene Mojisola Akerele, appreciated the efforts made by the company saying, “Julius Berger has made a lasting donation in our school and I want to sincerely appreciate the company for its efforts and contributions so far. We are happy that the company has never stopped giving, especially to the schools in the FCT. These books will go a long way to assist the students’ and drive their zeal for reading. We thank Julius Berger for introducing this literacy campaign drive to schools, because we desire that passion for reading in our students need to be boosted continually”. The principal added that,” …the donation of these books and writing materials to the students by Julius Berger will positively affect their academic development.” Mrs Irene Mojisola Akerele also noted that “…it is not the first time that Julius Berger has done remarkable contributions to our school and we will not forget the basketball court the company gave to us some years back. Julius Berger is unknowingly creating lasting legacies that would not be forgotten in a hurry.”

The Vice Principal Admin, Mrs. Ugwu Josephine Chizoba, described the day as a very special one for the school. “I want to sincerely appreciate the management of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc for making today a very special day for our school. The company has added a shine to the school by coming up with the Julius Berger literacy campaign to improve the learning ability of the Nigerian child. As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, the company has taken it upon itself to do this campaign and we are so privileged to be chosen as part of the schools to benefit from this developmental gesture. We are grateful to the company and we pray that God blesses the company tremendously.”

The Julius Berger delegation to the event was led by Mr. Kola Balogun. Other Julius Berger Nigeria Plc officials present at the event include, Michael Ashofor; Sunmonu Ayomide and Uzoma Olivia.

