Judiciary bastion of justice, refuge–NLC

.Says it holds NICN in high esteem



UFOMBA UZUEGBU

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has described the Judiciary as the bastion of justice and refuge from “storms, hailstone and floods”, particularly for ordinary Nigerians.

President of NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero who made the observation in a statement he signed yesterday (Tuesday), and titled: ” We will not disparage the Judiciary”, insisted that the Congress cannot disparage the judiciary in any circumstance, let alone the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) that it holds in high esteem.

It read inter alia: “When we issued a statement last week, expressing our displeasure over the casual manner some judges over the years, have sought to hamstring organized labour from exercising its right to free speech and free association and lawful protest through interim orders for injunctions made by way of ex parte applications, our intention was not to disparage the judiciary, let alone the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, which we hold in high esteem.

” We at the Nigeria Labour Congress, want to state unambiguously that our faith in the judiciary remains unshaken. We will continue to revere our courts, honour our judicial officers as well as create value around the institution of the judiciary as part of the process of sustaining our democracy.In doing so, we are guided by the well-known credo that the only alternative to a credible judiciary are mob culture or tyranny which we are better off without”.

Ajaero reaffirmed that in spite of the fact that the NICN quite often does not rule in their favour, Congress has a lot of respect for the court.