Jubilations in Ebonyi as Supreme Court affirms Gov Nwifuru victory

.Judiciaru Last hope of Common Man says APC Chairman Emegha
BY CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)
Residents of Abakaliki the Ebonyi State capital and it’s environs went into jubilations last Friday when news filtered that the Supreme Court has affirmed the victory of Governor Francis Nwifuru of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the duly elected Chief Executive of the State.
The Apex Court upheld the decision of the Ebonyi State Court of Appeal, that dismissed the appeal filed by Chukwuma Odii of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), seeking the nullification of the election of Nwifuru as duly elected governor of the state.
Delivering The Lead Judgement, Justice Tijani Abubakar dismissed the appeal for lack of merit.
The Secretariat of the APC located at No One Onwe Rooad, Udensi Roundabout Abakaliki, was agog with celebrations as party supporters throng the Secretariat to rejoice at the victory.
Speaking to newsmen on the development, the State Chairman of the party, Chief Stanley Emegha, expressed joy at the Apex court victory.
According to him, “this ruling by the Supreme Court has shown that the judiciary remains the last hope of the common man”
“I want to assure Nigerians that the country will get it right in the Nigerian project”
Chief Emegha restated that the affirmation by the Apex court will consolidate the lofty policies and programmes of Governor Francis Nwifuru.
“The Charter is Needs is the Blueprint of the administration, the Governor knows the needs of the people, the citizens are happy with him”
In a related development, the Ebonyi State Government, has said that with the Apex court judgement upholding the victory of Governor Francis Nwifuru, the wishes of the people has prevailed at last.
This was contained in a Press Statement released by the Commissioner for Information/Orientation Engr Chikadibia Okpor,
“The Ebonyi State Government today, Tuesday, January 12, 2024, once again received with satisfaction the cheering news of the victory of His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Bldr. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru at the Supreme Court sitting in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.
‘Like a journey of a thousand miles, today’s verdict by the nation’s Apex Court has summarily laid to rest all agitations, questions and possible objections occasioned by litigations from the opposition figures, arising from the March 2023 Governorship Elections.
‘We are not only satisfied that the judiciary practically demonstrated her impartial status, but impressed to note that she availed the complainants unimpeded access to the justice they sought through the processes”
‘There is therefore no gainsaying the fact that the collective wish of Ebonyi people has through this judicial position prevailed, and will no doubt stand as a reference point in years to come”
“We therefore wish to congratulate our brothers for exhausting all available channels towards ventilating their legitimate interests and urge them to get along in the onerous assignment of taking our dear State to its desired destination”
‘The Judiciary has once again through this historic ruling proved to be the last hope of the common man, and should therefore be applauded for strengthening our Democracy”
Comments are closed.