Jubilations in Ebonyi as Supreme Court affirms Gov Nwifuru victory

.Judiciaru Last hope of Common Man says APC Chairman Emegha

BY CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

Residents of Abakaliki the Ebonyi State capital and it’s environs went into jubilations last Friday when news filtered that the Supreme Court has affirmed the victory of Governor Francis Nwifuru of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the duly elected Chief Executive of the State.

The Apex Court upheld the decision of the Ebonyi State Court of Appeal, that dismissed the appeal filed by Chukwuma Odii of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), seeking the nullification of the election of Nwifuru as duly elected governor of the state. Delivering The Lead Judgement, Justice Tijani Abubakar dismissed the appeal for lack of merit.

The Secretariat of the APC located at No One Onwe Rooad, Udensi Roundabout Abakaliki, was agog with celebrations as party supporters throng the Secretariat to rejoice at the victory.

Speaking to newsmen on the development, the State Chairman of the party, Chief Stanley Emegha, expressed joy at the Apex court victory.

According to him, “this ruling by the Supreme Court has shown that the judiciary remains the last hope of the common man”

“I want to assure Nigerians that the country will get it right in the Nigerian project”

Chief Emegha restated that the affirmation by the Apex court will consolidate the lofty policies and programmes of Governor Francis Nwifuru.

“The Charter is Needs is the Blueprint of the administration, the Governor knows the needs of the people, the citizens are happy with him”

In a related development, the Ebonyi State Government, has said that with the Apex court judgement upholding the victory of Governor Francis Nwifuru, the wishes of the people has prevailed at last.

This was contained in a Press Statement released by the Commissioner for Information/Orientation Engr Chikadibia Okpor,