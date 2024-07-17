Champion Newspapers Limited
Jubilation in South East over release of MASSOB commander

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

 

It was jubilation galore in all camps and domains of the leader/founder of the Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, in the South East zone, especially Aba, Onitsha, Enugu and Owerri, as the news of the release of detained Emeka Okeke, Area Administrator for Orsu council Area, Imo State, filtered in.

 

Emeka’s arrest since 29th June 2024 in his residence at Nganaome Ugwu Umuhu community, followed a petition against him to the Police joint team with Ebubeagu security outfit, alleging that Emeka is  a member of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and its affiliate armed wing, ESN.

 

İn the course of their diligent investigation, Mr  Emeka had earlier denied the allegations leveled against him before the Ebubeagu / Police joint team of interrogatiors released.

 

According to Mr  Deckan Ezeh, a chieftain of the movement, “The residents of Nganaome Ugwu Umuhu  community in Orsu council area of Imo state are happy with the release and we thank God for His mercy onEmeka Okeke.

 

“It is a clear testimony of the efficacy of non-violence principle of MASSOB which we are known for as we struggle to actualize a Biafran state,” he stated.

 

Also, in Owerri, the Imo state capital ,  members of the  non-violent movement gathered in their large numbers discussing about  the  healthy development.

 

At Onitsha post office axis members were seen discussing in groups and making  merry even as some were boasting that more will be released in no distant time.

 

At Umungasi, Aba, also the story was the same as one comrade George Ejiofor, a publisher of Freedom  tabloid newspaper celebrated in style the safe return of Emeka who has spent about 16 days in Ebubeagu/Police confinement at its Orlu

office.

 

Confirming the release in a statement on Tuesday, BIM-MASSOB’s Director of information, Mazi Chris Mocha attributed the whole drama that played out at Ebubeagu/Police station  to the glory of God and power of non-violence, non- exodus principles.

 

He enjoined  the BIM-MASSOB members wherever they are found to always remain steadfast, focused and consistent with this principle, emphasizing that non-violence is the only panacea for the achievement of self-determination of Biafra.

 

Mocha who doubles as Senior Special Assistant to BIM-MASSOB on Media and Publicity added that, ‘Snce the İmo state  Ebubeagu/Joint team could not find any incriminating evidence  to indict Mr. Emeka  Okeke of involvement in İPOB/ESN activities, the joint team had no other option but to release him, ‘he said.

 

Giving kudos to the leader of BIM- MASSOB, Ralph Uwazuruike, Mocha  proudly affirmed that their members are not only preaching  non- violence and non-exodus in agitation for Biafran Independence, but also, “We are of course following the method meticulously

