Jubilation in Osun as INEC declares Adeleke winner with 403,371 votes

…We’ve launched landmark path for progress– Adeleke
… We’re studying the results, consulting with critical stakeholders– Oyetola
…..Will of Osun people has prevailed, says Buhari
Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo
Osun state governor-elect, Senator Isiaka Nurudeen Adeleke has commended the people of the state for their courage and determination in ensuring his victory over the incumbent Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola during Saturday’s gubernatorial election.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Senator Adeleke as the winner of the Osun State governorship electio having obtained 403,371 total votes as against Oyetola’s 375,027 votes.
Adeleke obtained the highest number of votes in 17 local government areas while Oyetola won 13 local government areas of the 30 local governments areas in the State.
Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, announced the result on Sunday morning at the INEC office in Osogbo, the State capital.
The announcement sparked jubilation across the 30 local government areas of the state.
In his acceptance speech, the governor-elect commended the courage and determination of the people of Osun state.
Adeleke, who dedicated his victory to his late brother, Senator Isiaka Adeleke stated that the state has turned a new page and progress is inevitable for the people.
He said, “I commend men and women of goodwill, the young and the old. I am overwhelmed by your love and support. Our state has turned a new page. We have launched a landmark path for progress and prosperity for our people.
“It is therefore with strong faith in God and trust in our people that I accept my election as the Governor of Osun state. I pledge my total commitment to the best interest of the state and her people.
“I dedicate this victory to my Late Brother, H.E Sen Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke and every indigene of Osun State, and to all my supporters and friends.”
Similarly, the incumbent governor of the state has reacted to the election outcome.
Oyetola said the party would respond appropriately after studying the results and consulting with critical stakeholders of the party.
In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, Oyetola called on his supporters to remain calm, and the people of the State to go about their businesses without hindrance.
The Governor called on security operatives to ensure maintenance of law and order.
In separate reaction, President Muhammadu Buhari congratulated Senator Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), following victory of the party in Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Osun State.
A statement by his spokesman Garba Shehu said: “With the election over, the President expresses conviction that the people of Osun have expressed their will through the ballot, and the will of the people must always matter and be respected in a democracy.
“President Buhari notes that the successful conduct of the election is a further testimony to the maturity and commitment of all stakeholders – the electoral body, security agencies, political parties, the media, civil society and the electorate- to further strengthen the integrity of the electoral process in the country.
“The President reassures the nation that the commitment of this administration towards having credible elections remains unshaken”.
Meanwhile, full details of the results indicated that the PDP won Ede North Local Government, Ede South, Ifelodun, Boluwaduro, Egbedore, Odo Otin, Osogbo, Ila, Atakumosa West, Olorunda, Ilesa West, Obokun, Oriade, Orolu, Ife North, Irepodun and Ejigbo LGAs
The APC won Boripe, Ilesa East, Ayedire, Ifedayo, Ife Central, Ayedaade, Iwo, Olaoluwa, Isokan, Atakumosa East, Ife South, Ife Central and Ife East LGAs.
Here’s the breakdown of the result:
1.Boluwaduro
APC- 5649
PDP- 5860
Valid votes- 11795
Rejected votes- 212
Collation officer- Dr. Kehinde Bolarinwa.
2.Ilesa East
APC-13452
PDP- 10969
Valid votes- 25342
Rejected votes- 804
Collation officer- Prof. Adepoju Tejumaye
3.Osogbo
APC- 22952
PDP- 30401
Valid votes- 54997
Rejected votes- 945
Collation officer- Prof. Musa Obalola
APC- 11163
PDP- 13036
Valid votes- 24572
Rejected votes- 334
Collation officer- Dr. Aderonke Are
APC- 6601
PDP- 7750
Valid votes- 14794
Rejected votes- 353
Collation officer- Adeola Oloyede
APC- 16068
PDP- 17107
Valid votes- 34036
Rejected votes-792
Collation officer- Prof. Oluyemi Akinloye
APC- 10777
PDP- 13769
Valid votes- 25403
Rejected votes- 881
Collation officer- Dr. Akeem Kadri
APC- 7868
PDP- 7402
Valid votes- 17014
Rejected votes- 253
Collation officer- Prof. Igboosa
APC- 13482
PDP-14003
Valid votes- 28185
Rejected votes- 422
Collation officer- Prof. Joseph Awoyinfa
APC- 21205
PDP- 7595
Valid votes- 29510
Rejected votes-598
Collation officer- Dr. Mogbademu Adesanmi
APC- 9727
PDP- 13575
Valid votes- 23813
Rejected votes- 586
Collation officer- Dr. Adewole Rufai
APC- 9928
PDP- 10282
Valid votes- 20765
Rejected votes- 413
Collation officer- Prof. Oyeyemi
APC- 18709
PDP- 21350
Valid votes- 41187
Rejected votes- 737
Collation officer. Dr. Akanmu
APC- 9964
PDP- 10359
Valid votes- 21050
Rejected votes- 650
Collation officer- Prof. Akinsanya Bamidele
APC- 5016
PDP- 4730
Valid votes- 9912
Rejected votes- 124
Collation officer- Dr. Aderonke Samuel
APC- 17880
PDP- 13532
Valid votes- 32544
Rejected votes- 865
Collation officer- Prof. Adewara
APC- 12122
PDP- 14369
Valid votes- 29032
Rejected votes- 544
Collation officer- Prof. Omobolanle Ademiluwa
APC- 14189
PDP- 15947
Valid votes- 30941
Rejected votes- 806
Collation officer- Prof. Sunday Adebisi
APC- 14527
PDP- 13380
Valid votes- 28988
Rejected votes- 692
Collation officer- Dr. Johnson Agunsoye
APC- 9123
PDP- 7205
Valid votes- 16737
Rejected votes- 455
Collation officer- Prof. Ojo
APC-17421
PDP- 16914
Valid votes- 35634
Rejected votes- 897
Collation officer- Prof. Khalid Adekoya
APC- 5704
PDP- 19438
Valid votes- 25691
Rejected votes- 546
Collation officer- Dr. Olayinka Agunloye
APC- 10833
PDP- 10777
Valid votes- 22353
Rejected votes- 634
Collation officer- Dr. Bamidele Samuel
APC- 18198
PDP- 14216
Valid votes- 33315
Rejected votes- 824
Collation officer- Prof. Lukman Adams
APC- 14355
PDP- 18065
Valid votes- 33329
Rejected votes- 966
Collation officer- Ademola
APC- 9603
PDP- 23931
Valid votes- 34113
Rejected votes- 571
Collation officer- Prof. Abayomi Okanlawon
APC- 9228
PDP- 13230
Valid votes- 23072
Rejected votes- 377
Collation officer- Dr. Babatunde Sawyer
APC- 7449
PDP- 6992
Valid votes- 14875
Rejected votes- 319
Collation officer- Prof. Ogunleye
APC- 12481
PDP- 9116
Valid Votes- 22326
Rejected votes- 588
Collation officer- Dr. Oluwafemi Olaoluwa
APC- 19353
PDP- 18071
Valid votes- 39125
Rejected votes- 1486
Collation officer- Prof. Muhammed Amuda
Below is the total number of votes gotten by the political parties:
A – 4515
AAC- 2148
ADP – 10,104
APC – 375,027
APM – 1222
APP – 601
BP – 374
LP – 2729
NNPP – 393
NRM – 777
PDP – 403,371
PRP – 1007
SDP- 515
YPP – 1303
ZLP – 364
