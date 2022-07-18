Jubilation in Osun as INEC declares Adeleke winner with 403,371 votes

…We’ve launched landmark path for progress– Adeleke

… We’re studying the results, consulting with critical stakeholders– Oyetola

…..Will of Osun people has prevailed, says Buhari

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Osun state governor-elect, Senator Isiaka Nurudeen Adeleke has commended the people of the state for their courage and determination in ensuring his victory over the incumbent Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola during Saturday’s gubernatorial election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Senator Adeleke as the winner of the Osun State governorship electio having obtained 403,371 total votes as against Oyetola’s 375,027 votes.

Adeleke obtained the highest number of votes in 17 local government areas while Oyetola won 13 local government areas of the 30 local governments areas in the State.

Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, announced the result on Sunday morning at the INEC office in Osogbo, the State capital.

The announcement sparked jubilation across the 30 local government areas of the state.

In his acceptance speech, the governor-elect commended the courage and determination of the people of Osun state.

Adeleke, who dedicated his victory to his late brother, Senator Isiaka Adeleke stated that the state has turned a new page and progress is inevitable for the people.

He said, “I commend men and women of goodwill, the young and the old. I am overwhelmed by your love and support. Our state has turned a new page. We have launched a landmark path for progress and prosperity for our people.

“It is therefore with strong faith in God and trust in our people that I accept my election as the Governor of Osun state. I pledge my total commitment to the best interest of the state and her people.

“I dedicate this victory to my Late Brother, H.E Sen Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke and every indigene of Osun State, and to all my supporters and friends.”

Similarly, the incumbent governor of the state has reacted to the election outcome.

Oyetola said the party would respond appropriately after studying the results and consulting with critical stakeholders of the party.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, Oyetola called on his supporters to remain calm, and the people of the State to go about their businesses without hindrance.

The Governor called on security operatives to ensure maintenance of law and order.

In separate reaction, President Muhammadu Buhari congratulated Senator Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), following victory of the party in Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Osun State.

A statement by his spokesman Garba Shehu said: “With the election over, the President expresses conviction that the people of Osun have expressed their will through the ballot, and the will of the people must always matter and be respected in a democracy.

“President Buhari notes that the successful conduct of the election is a further testimony to the maturity and commitment of all stakeholders – the electoral body, security agencies, political parties, the media, civil society and the electorate- to further strengthen the integrity of the electoral process in the country.

“The President reassures the nation that the commitment of this administration towards having credible elections remains unshaken”.

Meanwhile, full details of the results indicated that the PDP won Ede North Local Government, Ede South, Ifelodun, Boluwaduro, Egbedore, Odo Otin, Osogbo, Ila, Atakumosa West, Olorunda, Ilesa West, Obokun, Oriade, Orolu, Ife North, Irepodun and Ejigbo LGAs

The APC won Boripe, Ilesa East, Ayedire, Ifedayo, Ife Central, Ayedaade, Iwo, Olaoluwa, Isokan, Atakumosa East, Ife South, Ife Central and Ife East LGAs.

Here’s the breakdown of the result:

1.Boluwaduro

APC- 5649

PDP- 5860

Valid votes- 11795

Rejected votes- 212

Collation officer- Dr. Kehinde Bolarinwa.

2.Ilesa East

APC-13452

PDP- 10969

Valid votes- 25342

Rejected votes- 804

Collation officer- Prof. Adepoju Tejumaye

3.Osogbo

APC- 22952

PDP- 30401

Valid votes- 54997

Rejected votes- 945

Collation officer- Prof. Musa Obalola

Ila

APC- 11163

PDP- 13036

Valid votes- 24572

Rejected votes- 334

Collation officer- Dr. Aderonke Are

Atakumosa West

APC- 6601

PDP- 7750

Valid votes- 14794

Rejected votes- 353

Collation officer- Adeola Oloyede

Ifelodun

APC- 16068

PDP- 17107

Valid votes- 34036

Rejected votes-792

Collation officer- Prof. Oluyemi Akinloye

Ilesa West

APC- 10777

PDP- 13769

Valid votes- 25403

Rejected votes- 881

Collation officer- Dr. Akeem Kadri

Ayedire

APC- 7868

PDP- 7402

Valid votes- 17014

Rejected votes- 253

Collation officer- Prof. Igboosa

Odo-Otin

APC- 13482

PDP-14003

Valid votes- 28185

Rejected votes- 422

Collation officer- Prof. Joseph Awoyinfa

Boripe

APC- 21205

PDP- 7595

Valid votes- 29510

Rejected votes-598

Collation officer- Dr. Mogbademu Adesanmi

Obokun

APC- 9727

PDP- 13575

Valid votes- 23813

Rejected votes- 586

Collation officer- Dr. Adewole Rufai

Orolu

APC- 9928

PDP- 10282

Valid votes- 20765

Rejected votes- 413

Collation officer- Prof. Oyeyemi

Olorunda

APC- 18709

PDP- 21350

Valid votes- 41187

Rejected votes- 737

Collation officer. Dr. Akanmu

Ife North

APC- 9964

PDP- 10359

Valid votes- 21050

Rejected votes- 650

Collation officer- Prof. Akinsanya Bamidele

Ifedayo

APC- 5016

PDP- 4730

Valid votes- 9912

Rejected votes- 124

Collation officer- Dr. Aderonke Samuel

Ife Central

APC- 17880

PDP- 13532

Valid votes- 32544

Rejected votes- 865

Collation officer- Prof. Adewara

Irepodun

APC- 12122

PDP- 14369

Valid votes- 29032

Rejected votes- 544

Collation officer- Prof. Omobolanle Ademiluwa

Oriade

APC- 14189

PDP- 15947

Valid votes- 30941

Rejected votes- 806

Collation officer- Prof. Sunday Adebisi

Ayedaade

APC- 14527

PDP- 13380

Valid votes- 28988

Rejected votes- 692

Collation officer- Dr. Johnson Agunsoye

Ola-Oluwa

APC- 9123

PDP- 7205

Valid votes- 16737

Rejected votes- 455

Collation officer- Prof. Ojo

Iwo

APC-17421

PDP- 16914

Valid votes- 35634

Rejected votes- 897

Collation officer- Prof. Khalid Adekoya

Ede South

APC- 5704

PDP- 19438

Valid votes- 25691

Rejected votes- 546

Collation officer- Dr. Olayinka Agunloye

Isokan

APC- 10833

PDP- 10777

Valid votes- 22353

Rejected votes- 634

Collation officer- Dr. Bamidele Samuel

Irewole

APC- 18198

PDP- 14216

Valid votes- 33315

Rejected votes- 824

Collation officer- Prof. Lukman Adams

Ejigbo

APC- 14355

PDP- 18065

Valid votes- 33329

Rejected votes- 966

Collation officer- Ademola

Ede North

APC- 9603

PDP- 23931

Valid votes- 34113

Rejected votes- 571

Collation officer- Prof. Abayomi Okanlawon

Egbedore

APC- 9228

PDP- 13230

Valid votes- 23072

Rejected votes- 377

Collation officer- Dr. Babatunde Sawyer

Atakumosa East

APC- 7449

PDP- 6992

Valid votes- 14875

Rejected votes- 319

Collation officer- Prof. Ogunleye

Ife South

APC- 12481

PDP- 9116

Valid Votes- 22326

Rejected votes- 588

Collation officer- Dr. Oluwafemi Olaoluwa

Ife East

APC- 19353

PDP- 18071

Valid votes- 39125

Rejected votes- 1486

Collation officer- Prof. Muhammed Amuda

Below is the total number of votes gotten by the political parties:

A – 4515

AAC- 2148

ADP – 10,104

APC – 375,027

APM – 1222

APP – 601

BP – 374

LP – 2729

NNPP – 393

NRM – 777

PDP – 403,371

PRP – 1007

SDP- 515

YPP – 1303

ZLP – 364