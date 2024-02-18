Jubilation as security operatives reportedly kill cultist wanted for murder of Rivers DPO

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

There is jubilation in parts of Rivers State following a report that the notorious cultist, Gift Okpara, popularly known as ‘2Baba’ who was declared wanted for the murder of the Ahoada East Divisional Police Officer, DPO, SP Bako Angbashim, has been killed.

Gift Okpara, aka 2Baba was reportedly killed on Saturday by Joint security operatives during a raid in his hideout in Idu-Ekpeye in Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state.

A community source who pleaded anonymity told our Correspondent that, 2Baba’s gang members quickly took his remains away after he was hit with several bullets alongside some of his loyalists during a shootout with the security operatives.

Though the Police was yet to confirm the development as at the time of filling this report, but our source disclosed that in Odiemudie, 2Baba’s Community, some natives were already celebrating his death.

Recall that Late SP Bako Angbashim was murdered in September 2023, by members of 2Baba led Iceland cult group in Odiemudie forest Ahoada East LGA, and dismembered his body.

Angered by the killing of the gallant police officer, the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara declared Gift Okpara (2Baba) wanted with a bounty of One hundred million naira (N100m) placed on him.

The Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, promised to react to the development but was yet to do so as at press time.