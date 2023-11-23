Jubilation as Appeal Court affirms Amuchie Ugochukwu Princewill as the authentic winner Of Aboh-Mbaise State Constituency.

There was great jubilation and celebration in the entire Aboh-Mbaise constituency as Appeal Court sitting in Lagos sacked the APC Member representing Aboh Mbaise State Constituency, Hon. Edwin Obinna.

The court after hours of proper adjudication affirmed Ezinwa Princewill Ugochukwu Amuchie of the PDP as the authentic winner of Aboh-Mbaise House of Assembly seat.

The court however fined Eddie Obinna for decieving the court and having been declared winner unlawfully with fake election results. The court ordered INEC to immediately issue a certificate of return to the Candidate of PDP, Amuchie Princewill Ugochukwu who polled the highest number of the valid votes cast on march 18th,2023 Aboh-Mbaise State Constituency Election. Okpere Christpher

It would be recalled that on March 18,2023, The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for Aboh Mbaise State Constituency, Imo State, Princewill Amuchie, rejected the result announced for the constituency by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

INEC had declared Hon. Eddie Obinna winner of the All Progressives Congress, APC, winner of the poll.

But in a statement from the Director General, Next Door Campaign, Barr. Anayo Aham, the PDP candidate said INEC had announced about 80 percent of the results of the wards in the constituency before a government appointee allegedly stormed the area with Armoured Personnel Carriers and carted away electoral materials.

Amuchie claimed that he won in all he wards announced by INEC at the local government collation centre.

He however, vowed to retrieve his mandate.

“We make bold to say that such daylight robbery will not stand; not now, not in the future.

“The election at Aboh Mbaise State Constituency was conducted peacefully in the twelve (12) Wards and Princewill Amuchie of the PDP won peacefully. About eighty percent (80%) of the results have been uploaded in the IREV. In line with the Electoral Act 2022, as amended, the uploaded results tallies with the number of accredited voters as captured by the BVAS. Again, the results were concluded and written at the Polling Units in conformity with the Form EC 8 Series protocol.

“Also out of the Two Hundred and Eight Polling Units (208), where elections were conducted, results of One Hundred and Eighty Three Polling Units (183) had been uploaded in the IREV and viewed by the general public.

“It is on good record that the remaining Twenty Five (25) Polling Units where the results have not been uploaded were taken away and written elsewhere.

“Shamelessly, it is this fabricated result that INEC has gone on to announce. Let it be known that the Commission has not right to select someone that Ndi Aboh do not want to represent them at the State House of Assembly.

“From all the results sheets available to us, Princewill won his closest rival Hon. Eddie Obinna in Eleven Wards (11) out of the Twelve Wards (12) that make up Aboh Mbaise.

Therefore, the declaration of Eddie Obinna as the winner of the election is designed to stir crisis in Aboh Mbaise, but, we shall resist such prodding, whilst pursuing every legal and peaceful means to reclaim our mandate”, the statement reads.

However, on November 22, 2023 , justice was served as Appeal Court has sacked the APC Member representing Aboh Mbaise State Constituency, Hon. Edwin Obinna, and affirmed Ezinwa Princewill Ugochukwu Amuchie of the PDP as the authentic winner of Aboh-Mbaise House of Assembly seat.