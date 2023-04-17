Jubilation as Akpabio clinches another Reps seat in Akwa Ibom for APC

It was wild jubilation on Saturday night as thousands of supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) trooped to the residence of Senator-elect for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to celebrate the victory of the party at the supplementary election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the APC candidate, Mr. Clement Jimbo, winner of Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal constituency supplementary election after scoring 22,225 votes to defeat the incumbent member and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Hon. Aniekan Umanah, who polled 20,793.

With the victory, Senator Akpabio has consolidated on the earlier achievement of the party, having won the Senatorial and House of Representatives seats on the platform of the APC, for the first time in the political history of Akwa Ibom State.

Addressing the APC supporters, Senator Akpabio attributed the victory to the Almighty God and the support of the people.

He enjoined the Member-elect not to take the people for granted but to strive and empower them when he assumes office.

“This victory did not come easy as the odds were stacked against our party but at the end, the will of the people prevailed. With this victory, our party has added to the number of Members-elect in the National Assembly. I must commend all of you for this support”, Akpabio said.

The member-elect, Mr. Jimbo thanked Senator Akpabio for the critical role he played in his victory and said he would remain eternally grateful to him for the support and political mentorship.

He promised to work in the interest of his constituents, Akwa Ibom State and make laws that will uplift the living standard of the people and good governance in the country.

