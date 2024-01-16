JUAC protests  the deployment of a Permanent Secretary (PS) for the FCTA

Wike had explained that the development would allow career progression for civil servants in the FCT Administration to become permanent secretaries, who before now could only get to the position of a director.

He explained that the directors could not get to the peak of their careers because there was no CSC for FCT.

JUAC president, therefore, described the action of the Head of Service as faulty, and called for the full implementation of the FCT CSC Law.

“On Thursday, we heard that the head of service has announced that she has gotten approval from President Tinubu to deploy another Permanent Secretary to FCT.

“We felt aggrieved because it is an aberration. As we speak now, the FCT CSC Law has been gazetted since 2018,” he said.

He said that since 2004, the staff of FCTA had been deprived of becoming permanent secretaries, adding that the law to make it possible was signed in 2018 but implementation became a problem.

Emphatically , he said, Wike took the issue and within a month, secured President Tinubu’s approval for the implementation of the law.

“But to our surprise, the Head of Service decided to include a name for appointment as permanent secretary for the FCT.

“As far as FCT is concerned, the permanent secretary should be appointed among the qualified directors in the FCTA and not from outside.

“This will provide an opportunity for the staff of FCTA to get to the peak of their career by becoming a permanent secretary.

“Our demand, therefore, is that the appointment of a permanent secretary outside the FCTA is an aberration and an anomaly that should be corrected.

“We are waiting for the implementation of the FCT Civil Service Commission,” he said.

He added that if the Head of Service insists on appointing a permanent secretary from outside the FCTA, then she has to wait for the law to be amended and be given the power to do so.

“But between now and then, the law must be obeyed and what we know is that FCT CSC has come to stay,” he added.

Korede equally announced to the protesting workers that Wike had reached out to the leadership of JUAC and asked them to be calm.

He said that the minister promised to meet with President Tinubu over the issue and would get back to them.

He, therefore, asked the workers to shield their sword and return to work, while awaiting feedback from the minister, which would determine the next line of action.