JTF dislodges IPOB/ESN camp in Imo, recovers arms, ammunition

The Police Command in Imo, says a Joint Task Force of Police and the Nigeria Army has dislodged the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) camp at Ihite-Owerre in Orlu Local Government Area.

According to a statement on Tuesday in Owerri by the command’s spokesman, ASP Henry Okoye, a cache of arms and ammunition belonging to the proscribed group were recovered.

Okoye also said a suspected member of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) the armed group of the proscribed IPOB, was arrested during the raid on the terrorists’ camp.

He said the raid was carried out on Monday, following cases of kidnappings involving a Road Safety Officer, Mr Sabinus Ugwuebu and former chairman of Imo traditional rulers, Eze Samuel Ohiri.

“Police operatives in synergy with the military on Jan. 8, at about 0330hrs stormed a suspected terrorist camp at Ihite Owerre, in Orlu local government area of Imo, and arrested one suspect while others escaped with gunshot injuries after a protracted gunfight with the terrorists.

“On searching the camp, one pump action gun, two double barrel guns, two single barrel guns, 54 rounds of live cartridges were recovered.

“Others are military uniforms, six motorcycles, a box containing locally made explosives, and road safety uniforms of the kidnapped officer were recovered.

“A concerted investigative effort is in progress to arrest the fleeing suspects and possibly rescue the kidnapped victims.

“The suspects will be arraigned in court upon completion of investigations,” Okoye stated.

He reiterated the resolve of the state’s Commissioner for Police, Mr Aboki Danjuma that the command would continue to collaborate with military and other security agencies toward stamping out all forms of crime and criminality in the state.

Okoye restated Danjuma’s promise that the command would not rest until the kidnapped victims were released and the culprits brought to book.