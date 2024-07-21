JTF destroys illegal refining sites, intercepts 14 boats in Abia

.As Army Chief seeks wide-ranging collaboration to protect nation’s territory

.Reaffirms ban on unauthorized use of military camouflage

The Joint Task Force, codenamed, Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), says it has destroyed several illegal refining sites located within Abia.

The Commander, Rear Adm. John Okeke, made the disclosure in a statement to newsmen in Yenagoa on Sunday.

Okeke said that the task force also intercepted 14 boats loaded with crude oil in Obuzor, Okoloma and Komkom River in Abia.

He said that the operation was carried out by the air component of the task force following reliable intelligence from members of the public.

The commander said that the mission was planned and executed to combat illegal activities along the Obuzor, Okoloma River and Komkom River regions.

“The task force visited some communities in the region to caution them to desist from all illegal crude oil activities capable of destroying the nation’s economy.

“This move is in line with the anti crude oil theft and illegal oil bunkering posture of the Chief of Defense Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa,” he said.

He said that the operation was to send a clear message that oil crime and economic sabotage within the Niger Delta Region would not be tolerated.

“We are ready, capable and determined in the task of combating illegal oil activities, and preserving the nation’s critical assets,” he said.

Okeke urged the public to always support the task force with reliable information to track down oil criminals and vandals.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has called for broad-spectrum collaborative effort in addressing the contentious issues of how armies can better protect the nation’s territory.

Lagbaja said this while presenting a paper at the symposium on “Peace, Security and the Commitment of the Youth”, organised by the French Army, at the Golf de Cicé-Blossac in Rennes, France.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Maj. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement on Sunday, said the event was hosted by the French Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Schill Pierre.

Lagbaja spoke on the topic, “Armies and the Protection of their National Territory: Legal Framework, Issues and Challenges” at the event attended by 12 other chiefs of national armies across Africa.

He raised concerns on the applicability of local and international laws and conventions in the face of the harrowing struggle against non-state actors and states.

According to him, the actors chose to either ignore or treat the laws with levity.

Speaking the French army chief, Gen. Schill, said the symposium was aimed at enabling the French army exchange its mode of engagement with foreign partners, particularly in Africa.

Schill said the symposium was designed with a view to transiting from solely military to an all encompassing, mutually beneficial approach to relationship cum engagement.

According to Gen. Nwachukwu, Lagbaja and his Ivorian counterpart were the only foreign delegates that were granted the honour of presenting papers at the symposium.

He said that the COAS was accompanied by the Commandant Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Maj.-Gen. John Ochai and other members of his delegation.

“They later attended the commissioning ceremony of cadets into the French Army at the Saint-Cyr Military Academy, Coetquida.

“The NDA Commandant also initiated bilateral engagements on cadets training on the side-line of the symposium,’’ Nwachukwu said

.Reaffirms ban on unauthorized use of military camouflage

The Nigerian Army (NA) has reiterated that the ban on the unauthorised use of military camouflage remains in full effect.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said this in a statement on Sunday while reacting to a video depicting a soldier molesting a civilian for wearing Army Desert Camouflage uniform.

Nwachukwu said the video footage was a stale audio-visual being circulated by individuals with malicious intent to create tension between the military and the civilian populace.

He said that only personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the Nigeria Police Force were legally permitted to wear military camouflage.

Nwachukwu said the regulation became expedient as terrorists, insurgents, and other imposters had exploited the misuse of military camouflage to commit heinous crimes, thereby posing significant security threat.

“The Nigerian army remains committed to upholding the law and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.

“We urge the public to disregard the re-circulated video and to remain vigilant against attempts to sow discord and tension within the country.

“The unfortunate incident in question occurred in 2021, and the army took immediate and decisive action at that time.

“The soldier involved was arrested, tried, and appropriately punished for his unacceptable behaviour, which violated the core values of the Nigerian army, particularly the respect for others and their fundamental rights,’’ he said.