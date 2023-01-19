JOURNALISTS CHARGE NHIA TO SUSTAIN CONDUCIVE ENVIRONMENT FOR WORKERS

…..hail new management for transparency



By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Association of Nigeria Health Journalists (ANHEJ) has called on the management of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) to sustain and strengthen the cordial working environment of the organisation for more efficiency.

ANHEJ dropped the hint in a communique it issued at the end of its 6th annual conference at Kini Hotel, Akwanga, Nasarawa State.

The communique signed by ANHEJ President, Hassan Zaggi and the General Secretary, Nike Adebowale, was made available to newsmen in Abuja.

The association commended the management of the NHIA under the leadership of the current Director General, Prof. Mohammed Sambo, for providing a peaceful and cordial working environment for speedy growth and progress of the organisation.

“It is important to sustain and strengthen same to realise the purpose for which the NHIA was established,” the communique stressed.

It further called on the World Health Organisation (WHO) to improve and sustain its collaboration with both the Federal and state governments in the country in order to improve the health of Nigerians.

The communique applauded WHO for being instrumental to the growth and development of the health sector in Nigeria through rendering the required technical support for proper policy formulation and implementation.

The communique called for a unique Universal Health Coverage (UHC) model that can address the peculiar health needs of Nigerians.

“Health journalists agreed to work harmoniously with all stakeholders in the health sector in driving the full implementation of the adolescent health policies strategies which is geared towards provision of sexual and reproductive health services to young people in Nigeria;

“The Health Journalists agreed to work with stakeholders, especially in the health sector, towards driving the implementation of various health sector policies and strategies in Nigeria for healthy and productive citizenry,” the communique stated.

On the proposed payment of health insurance premium by Africa Health Budget Network (AHBN) for 50 members of the ANHEJ, the communique said, “the conference resolved that the arrangement be subjected to further deliberations to forestall any conflicts or impediments in maintaining ANHEJ’s core mandate of objectivity while carrying out their constitutionally guaranteed role of being the eyes and ears of the masses;

“ANHEJ vow to improve its sensitization and awareness creation on the importance of health insurance so that political leaders, well-to-do individuals, states and local governments can enroll their citizens in health insurance.

“ANHEJ also committed to monitor closely the implementation of the various health insurance packages and exposed their weaknesses so that the NHIA and other relevant agencies of government can make the needed amendments for the good of all Nigerians.

“ANHEJ also agreed to convene a mid-year review meeting to assess the performance of the health insurance in Nigeria to see if there is any improvement following the aggressive sensitization by its members.

“Conference also appealed to media entrepreneurs and practitioners to update their equipment and skills sets to be in line with current global trends in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector.

“This will help the sector play its constitutional role of informing the public, holding leadership accountable and setting the agenda for the desired behavioural change in order to birth a healthy society/improved healthcare system.”