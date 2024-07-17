Jos school collapse: 24 survivors remains hospitalized as Catholic Women Organization reach out to victims

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

About 24 survivors of the unfortunate incidence of building collapse in Saints Academy School Jos were still on admission responding to treatment, Daily Champion Newspaper reports.

The sad scenario of Saints academy collapsed structure which many termed as ‘ black Friday’ 12th July, 2024, left 22 students dead and 132 sustaining degree of injuries.

However, 108 survivors were already discharged while 24 are still on admission responding to treatment at the various tertiary health facilities in the state.

Daily Champion Newspaper reports that, Our Lady of Apostolic (OLA) hospital had 11 survivors left, Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) 7, Plateau Specialists Hospital 4, and Bingham university Teaching Hospital, 2 victims respectively.

National President of Catholic Women Organization (CWO) Nigeria, Dame Mary Gonsum commended hospitals management and staff doggedness and resilience of giving necessary treatment to the victims.

CWO Nigeria national president alongside women leaders of various Catholic Archdiocese who paid a visit to the victims said as mothers their hearts are bleeding, saddened and disheartened.

She admonished survivors to consider what happened to them as the will of God and another opportunity for them to keep on serving Him better.

“We are here to commiserates with the people of Plateau state and the management of Saints Academy school over the unfortunate incident of building collapse that beclouded them.

“Having gone round we saw the students who were affected were responding to treatment.From the reports gathered and based on what we saw the management of the hospitals are doing their best, and we must give them credence for that and God will continue to reward them as they do their work.

“More so, we want to commend the governor of Plateau state, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang who has given his words that he is going to see that those students affected are given the medical attention they need.

“Going forward, we are calling on government to make sure that whenever a building is been erected, the ministry or agency responsible should ensure a well built structure is put in place. They should please do their work conscientiously.

Let such individuals or organizations obtain approval from government before they embark on their project. Because look at these lives we just lost. And more so, this is our little ones who are hoping to be the leaders of tomorrow but it is very unfortunate we lost them at this tender age.

“But who are we to question God for allowing what has happened to happen? Because he said in every situation we should give him thanks, and every thing he does is good and we want his name to continue to take the glory for all of this.

“To the parents who lost their loved ones please accept our heartfelt condolences from the Catholic Women Organization Nigeria,” CWO president added.

Meanwhile, Rev. Father John Dalyop, CWO chaplain prayed for the parents who lost their children and survivors quick recovery as an undisclosed sum of cash was given to each victim.

Recall, Governor Caleb Mutfwang has since shutdown Saints Academy school in the aftermath of the collapsed structure.

