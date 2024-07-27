Jos school building collapse: survivors receive trauma healing counsel  

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

The survivors of Saints Academy school building collapse in Jos North, Plateau state have undergone trauma healing counsel.

Recall the unfortunate incident which occurred on 12th July, 2024, resulted in many casualties and about 22 deaths.

Daily Champion Newspaper reports that the psychological support and counseling services for victims of the Jos building collapse, held on Friday at the Justice Department and Peace Center (JDPC), Jos, and was initiated by the Catholic Women Organization of Nigeria (CWON).

Stressing the rationale behind sensitization, National president of CWON, Dame Mary Gonsum acknowledged that, as mothers of the Church they will continue doing what Christ mandated them to do always, most especially to rejoice with those that are celebrating and mourn with bereaved families.

She said they painstakingly initiated the trauma healing sensitization to stabilize survivors having visited them at the hospital a week ago.

“When we went to the hospital we discovered that most of the victims were already discharged, and we felt it is important to have this session and counsel to do away with the shocks and trauma of the incident in them.”

Consoling parents who lost their children during the sad incident, CWON president urged survivors not to allow what happened, to discourage them from pursuing education, instead they should remain focused and resilient in chasing their ambition.

She said God will keep them alive for a purpose and therefore urged them to continue serving him diligently.

Counseling facilitator, Dr. Akawu from University of Jos stated that adversity and stress are part of human experience right from time immemorial.

The successive administration in Nigeria failed to plan on how to provide solutions to victims of traumatic events that were affected by such incident or natural disaster.

He identified primary, secondary and tertiary trauma as the three components of trauma, saying that tertiary trauma can be generational.

Commending the Catholic Women Organization Nigeria for the initiative, the University Don tasked government, private entities and individuals to rise to the occasion of creating enabling environment for a robust trauma healing.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng