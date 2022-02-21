Johnny Drille, Chike, others perform at Fidelity Bank’s Valentine concert

Customers and guests of Fidelity Bank were on Saturday night thrilled with great musical performances, fun games and prizes, for a Valentine’s Day treat, tagged ‘ The Euphoria Concert’.

The event, held in Oniru, Lagos and organised by Fidelity Bank, was to celebrate the Valentine’s Day, which is known as a season of love and sharing.

The well-attended love concert witnessed unforgettable performances from Johnny Drille, Chike and Fave, who thrilled music fans with their back to back hits.

There were also numerous activities like fun games, prizes won, food and drinks that made the night truly a memorable one for all the invitees.

The Managing Director and Cheif Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank, Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, was represented by the Executive Director, Lagos and South-West, Dr Ken Opara.

Onyeali-Ikpe noted that the bank would not be in business without its customers.

She said that the event was organised for bonding, love and creating the future for the new generation.

She said, “We welcome you all to this Euphoria, themed, “Our show of experience of love.”

“I’m ecstatic to know that so many wonderful people; youths, the millennials, our esteemed customers and members of the Fidelity Bank family are able to join us today.

“I just say thank you so much for making out time to be here.

“Valentine season is celebrated annually with gestures of love and sharing.

“And as a bank that places their customers at the centre stage of everything we do, we deem it fit to treat our customers, and the entire people of Nigeria that partner us to an unforgettable experience.

“This is all about having fun and we strive to treat our customers with unforgettable experience by offering them with services that are friendly, innovative and engaging platform such as the Euphoria, “she said.

She continued in her remark, “Over the years, Fidelity Bank has built a reputation for going above and beyond the reality, to provide services to our valid customers.

“Whether it is through our online platform, or through physical engagement, we just try to do this.

“We’ve pioneered a fascinating attraction and platform for you and an engagement session. Just relax and enjoy yourself, take opportunity to bond and make new friends.

“This fascinating event comes up with a lot of games, good memories, and captures magical moments and music, “she concluded.

Fidelity Bank is a full-fledged commercial bank operating in Nigeria with about six million customers who are serviced across its 250 business offices and digital banking channels.