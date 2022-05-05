JOE ANATUNE: A COLOSSUS AND A JOLLY GOOD FELLOW WAS HERE!

A special tribute by CHRISTIAN ABURIME

The name Joe Anatune may not ring a loud bell to some people. But for those privileged to have come in contact or whose paths have crossed with the man who bears the name, it does. Because, there is something enigma about the man and the name!

From the very humble beginning, it was very clear even though the heavens may not have displayed terrific lightening and torrential rainfall to herald the birth of Joe Anatune, that he was destined for greatness. But to Joe, greatness is not measured in material acquisitions or the horde of degrees one has acquired here on earth. Joe believes the greatest of ‘greatness’ is the impact one has made in the lives of others and his community

Joe Anatune, as the jolly good fellow that he is, showed very early in life that the true meaning of ‘greatness’ is when “we live for one another”

From his days at the famous Emekuku High School, the genius in Joe could no longer hide. It began to manifest to the amazement of his classmates and the school authority.

Distinction was his first, second and middle name. From form one to form five in the olden days school system, Joe would always come top in his class. One of his classmates, Mr Sam Ekeocha, who later became a top shot at Briscoe Nigeria; literally described Joe as a “Book Wizard”. Sam had told me then, referring to Joe as Josiah, that Josiah topping the class always wasn’t even the problem. The problem, according to Sam was the unbelievable wide gap between Joe and the person coming behind him.

Sam said all through their secondary school days nobody could close that gap.

To Sam, Joe was not just an intellectual ‘wizard’ but a phenomenal of a kind who became the envy of all at Emekuku.

Joe later crowned his glorious days at Emekuku High School by becoming the Headboy.

Being made a Headboy by the school authority was more than deserving for a student who literally brought honour, recognition and numerous laurels to his Alma mata in the various competitions he participated in representing the school.

In one of such memorable competitions, Joe was shown on national television for winning the top prize in the Universal Postal Union Letter-Writing Competition for the Young.

The news went viral in the school and Joe’s community. Reaffirming, indeed, the birth of a genius has now been officially announced to the country and the entire world

Before he left secondary school, he was a published newspaper article writer

Leadership positions started coming to Joe early in life. From Assistant Sanitation, he became Head boy as earlier mentioned

As expected, Joe came out with a distinction in his WAEC and gained admission into the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, to read Marketing. As it was at Emekuku, so it was also at UNN. Joe replicated his uncommon brilliance throughout his education at UNN and graduated with an ‘upper’ class degree

While at UNN, Joe developed a passion for advertising. Before graduating from UNN, he became the President of the Marketing Students Association.

As it was in his secondary School days, he won the highly coveted AAPN (now AAAN) Prize for the Best Student in Advertising

He later took up an appointment with Dawn Functions, Enugu. And was later seconded to Lagos to head Dawn Functions, Lagos, as an executive director

Joe grew Dawn Functions, Lagos; to become an outstanding Advertising Agency before quitting to establish his Agency, b3 Communications.

Joe believes so much in humanity and has devoted his time to human capital development. He has contributed to financing the education of a number of Awa indigenes in secondary and Tertiary levels. He has equally provided employment in his vast business organization for Indigenes of Anambra

As a member of League of Anambra Professionals (LAP), where he served repeatedly as the Publicity Secretary, Joe contributed positively to the growth and development of Anambra

No doubt, Joe has made his Mark in the advertising business as a communication consultant and a brand builder of immense reputation

Joe has invested heavily in humanity. As a humble and unassuming jolly good fellow, he has shared his advertising knowledge and trained other great minds such as Kenneth Onyemaka, Dennis Olise, Robie Ukah, Ernest Onwumere, Christopher Eze, Okey Emmanuel, Dennis Onifade, and this writer among several others

Today, we mourn the quintessential advertising/PR man as he left us so suddenly, a great man who sees greatness only in impacting it in the lives of others

Today, we mourn the Communication consultant par excellence and a Public Relations guru who ply his trade with so much humility and professionalism

Today, we mourn a gentleman, a colleague, a friend and a real colossus and a Jolly good fellow who came , saw and conquered and departed quietly!!!

The Great Onwa of Awa will forever be remembered in our hearts

Good night, sir!!!