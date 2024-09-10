Joe Ajaero’s Arrest And The Treasonable Felony Trial Of Protesters Signposts an Unfolding Dictatorship

How quickly does hypocrisy and Pharaseeism come full cycle? How does self-acclaimed Progressives and Democrats become so quickly the greatest threat to our democracy and to fundamental Human Rights and Freedoms?

Why are they so uncomfortable with dissent and protest? What is Treasonable about the exercise of the freedom of Protest? Why is Tinubu and his minders committed to stifling Constitutional Freedoms? Why are they chasing everyone that disagrees with them? Why?

Under the 16 years of those they called corrupt conservatives, protesters were not harassed, harangued and hounded to trial for Treason. I can boldly say that Presidents Obasanjo, Yar’Adua and Jonathan saw very sharp and deep critical opposition, protests and marches, yet no one was detained indefinitely; no one was held by the DSS in disregard of several Court Orders like the APC has done in Nnamdi Kanu’s case; no protesters were murdered in cold blood like the APC Government did in 2020 to EndSars Protesters, and very recently to EndbadGovernance Protesters; and no NLC President was harassed, harangued and arrested like Tinubu’s Presidency has done with Joe Ajaero.

This government has so quickly forgotten that Nigeria and Nigerians repudiate dictatorship with amazing vehemence. They have forgotten how we resisted The Military and fought against draconic rule, rulers and decrees. They are perhaps oblivious of the commitment of the people to protecting and defending the freedoms that define democracy, and they are soon to incur the wrath of an impoverished and pauperised citizenry… make dem continue, we dey watch.

After trying Protesters for Treason, and arresting Joe Ajaero for Treasonable Felony, who is next? Perhaps me, for holding strong views and for ‘Treasonable Writings, Interviews and Views’ or for defending the freedoms enshrined in the Constitution. After me, they will come for the owners of the Media because free press is always considered an enemy by Despots and Dictators… Sidon look at your own peril. Albeit folks, Eternal vigilance is the price of Freedom and Liberty.

The invasion of the premises of SERAP, the invasion of the NLC Labour House a few weeks ago, and the declaration of Comrade Lucky Obinyan a wanted person for supporting and participating in the End Bad Governance Protest are signposts to an emergent Dictatorship, but God Pass Dem.

Instead of facing the business of governance and delivering the promises of democracy, like the street cliche goes, ‘iyanga dey sleep trouble go wake am’, this government is steadily provoking the people. You have asked the people to tighten their seatbelts whereas you are engaged in the feast of your lives, from a new Presidential Jet, to new Vehicles for government operators, from a New House for the VP to billions for Aso Rock entertainment, from huge subsidy for Hajj to billions being stolen in your government, and from waste to kleptomania… and you said we shouldn’t talk or complain, nor be juju be dat?

Is it not bad enough that the people are hungry and angry on account of the poor and very bad policies of the present watch? You have increased the tariff on Power, you have in less than two years overseen the increase in fuel price to between 850 and 1,200 naira per litre, you have multiplied poverty whilst spending our collective wealth on unnecessaries, you are overtaken by waste, profligacy, malfeasance, larceny, greed, looting, nepotism, bigotry, kakistocracy, kleptomania and wanderlust, and you seek to silence and stifle dissent… una no fit. ‘When this jungle wey una dey build and incubate mature’, the regrets would be yours.

It saddens me that those who fought for democracy and were detained along with us several times under the Military have become the greatest threat to democracy. It beats the carapace of my mind to think that those who called the PDP the worst of names are those doing the worst of things. And it befuddles every logic and clear thought that so-called Progressives are manifestly baring fangs of despotism and dictatorship, but this shall also pass, we don see 10, we go pass 11, and freedoms and liberty shall prevail.

I want to join every patriot, all concerned Civil Society and organised Labour Protagonists, and well meaning advocates of freedom in the call for the immediate release of Comrade Joe Ajaero, and the release of the young people standing trial across the nation for participating in the End Bad Governance Protests. I advise the Government to tackle hunger and poverty, and proactively engage with the people because as the street cliche puts it ‘threat na water, action na blood’, you cannot impoverish a people and deny them the right to protest. No, you can’t beat a child and deprive the same child the right to cry, it is invidious, impious and impish to so do, and it will be resisted by the people.

This government should be interested in making friends not enemies, but it goes on like a mad dog seeking to make true the phraseology ‘whom the gods want to kill, they first make mad’. I pray that the DSS, the NIA, the Armed Forces and the Police would concentrate on putting out the insecurity that troubles our space, I pray that the expertise deployed in chasing and arresting critics of government and protesters will be channeled to curtailing insurgency, kidnapping and other violent crimes. And I pray that the sycophants who see no wrong in the multitudinous missteps of the present government will rise from their lucre induced stupor and advise the government to do right. I pray. I pray.

I still believe in Nigeria, for over my head I see a New Nigeria on the horizon.

I’m CHUKWUDUMEBI.

Prof Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia Jnr.

Convener COUNTRYFIRST MOVEMENT. A Good Governance Advocacy Group.