Joe Ajaero: After meeting with NSA, Labour leaders suspend nationwide strike

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja and Cosmas Chukwu,Enugu

The organised Labour has suspended the nationwide strike which commenced on the 14th of November, 2023 over the brutalisation of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Joe Ajaero at Owerri, the Imo State capital recently.

The decision was reached at a meeting which deliberated on the outcome of an earlier parley with the Federal Government led by the National Security Adviser, NSA, Nuhu Ribadu.

General Secretary of the NLC, Emma Ugboaja and the 1st Deputy President, TUC, Tommy Okon, confirmed the suspension in different telephone chats with newsmen.

Organised labour said it got a firm commitment from the Nuhu Ribadu-led meeting that those arrested for brutalizing the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, will be prosecuted.

As part of the take aways from the FG meeting, the NSA, Nuhu Ribadu, promised to bring both parties back to the table to iron out all issues in dispute.

More significant for the labour movement was the unreserved apology tendered by the NSA on behalf of the Federal Government for the brutalisation of the NLC President and other members of the Congress.

The NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had commenced an indefinite nationwide strike on the 13th November, 2023 over silence of President Bola Tinubu on the brutalisation of the NLC president, Joe Ajaero in Imo State.

Labour earlier demanded that the Tinubu government should bring the perpetrators of the assault to justice to serve as deterrent to others.

It said the Comrade President who was fighting for the right of workers cannot be treated like a common criminal and government will keep mute over the matter.

The NLC and TUC at an emergency National Executive Council Meeting (NEC) in Abuja Monday, said the strike remains indefinite until government meets the demands of the workers.

President of TUC, Festus Osifo who read the communique of the joint NEC meeting said: “That we want the government to meet regarding the brutalization of the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress. So we set for some conditions and those conditions were very clear without ambiguity whatsoever.

“We said, those people that brutalized our President must be arrested, and they must be prosecuted. We also stated that the Area commander that led the Police to carry out the brutalization should be relieved of his duty and he should be prosecuted.

“Then, Chinasa, who everybody knew, that led the thugs should also be arrested and prosecuted and so on and so forth.

“So, the two Labour centres have resolved to stand firmly by the decision of the joint NEC that was held last week Tuesday. That effective, 00:1 hours, on the 14th November we shall declare a nationwide strike.

“So, effective tomorrow, or midnight today, a nationwide strike is going to commence. All affiliates of TUC, all affiliates of NLC, all state councils of the two centres have been mobilized adequately and this is going to be indefinite until governments at all levels wake up to their responsibilities.

“This is the decision of the joint NEC of NLC and TUC and we are going to carry it out to the letter”,.

Our strike a protest against emerging culture of state violence, impunity, says NLC

Meanwhile, the Nigeria NLC had earlier urged Nigerians not to look at the suspended strike by the organized labour as a personal issue as perceived by some people, but a protest against the emerging culture of state violence and impunity against workers.

It said the strike action would continue until government assures of leading the people according to the law of the land.

The congress in a statement signed by its head of information and public affairs, Benson Upah, said a situation where union leaders who fight for the rights of workers will be treated like common criminals, will not be tolerated by the congress.

The statement reads: “We would want Nigerians to not lend themselves to the “private matter” narrative being promoted by agents of government as it is intended to divert attention from the real issues.

“Even as no freedom can be greater than the personal liberty of an indivudual in a popular democracy, which was violently and viciously violated in Imo, what the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria are fighting through this strike action are serial acts of violence/assault and impunity committed against individuals and organisations by the Nigeria Police Force or under their watchful eye or supervision.

“We make haste to cite three instances here even as there are several others within the brief life of this government.

“We recall the despicable role of the police in the forceful seizure of the offices of NURTW, RTEAN and NUPENG.

“This strike among other things, is a protest against this reprehensible impunity which is fast becoming the signature of this government.

“The arrest, beating and torture of Comrade Joe Ajaero represents the raising of the stakes in this culture of harassment and intimidation and we have no apology for resisting this through a strike.

“For those not in the know, tyranny begins with the loss of personal liberty through the negative deployment of state power through it’s agents. Critics of labour unions forget that they could be the next victims tomorrow.

“Finally, we demand that the government of President Bola Tinubu nip in the bud this burgeoning culture of harassment, intimidation, violence and terror!

“We will not back down until we secure a commitment from government to govern by the prescribed laws of the land.

“We are clear about our objectives and we are not in need of approval ratings from agents of government passing themselves off as our friends.

“The gradual closing of democratic space is a clear and present danger or tendency we can ill-afford to ignore”.

However, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, has summoned a meeting with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress over the ongoing nationwide strike.

The NSA also said that some suspects had been arrested in connection with the attack on the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero.

The NSA, who expressed concern over the ongoing industrial action by the Trade Union Congress and Nigeria Labour Congress, said investigation had since commenced on the matter.

The NSA disclosed this in a statement by the Head, Strategic Communication Office of the National Security Adviser, Zakari Mijinyawa.

The statement partly read, “NSA Urges Labour to Rescind Strike, Condemns Attack on NLC President, says Suspects Arrested Over Attack and and Investigations have commenced.

“The Office of the National Security Adviser is concerned by the declaration of a nationwide strike by the leadership of the Organised Labour led by the NLC and TUC. The NSA is particularly worried about the implications of the strike action on the livelihood of ordinary Nigerians and its potential impact on economic security and other strategic national interests.

“As attested by the NLC leadership, the NSA immediately intervened on learning about the travails of the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress Joseph Ajaero who was assaulted in Owerri, Imo State.

The NSA regrets the incident and condemns it in its entirety as it was against the rule of law and the principles of freedom of association and expression subscribed to by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his administration.

The NSA assured that the outcome of the investigation would be made public, appealing to the unions to call off the strike.

“As a fallout of the incident relevant authorities were directed to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the assault and bring to book the culprits. Available update indicates that some arrests have already been made in this regard. The outcome of the investigation will be made public as soon as it is concluded.

“The Federal Government, through the Office of the NSA, therefore appeals to the labour leadership to call off the current strike action and allow the dialogue process underway to be exhausted, ” the statement added.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mr Nuhu Ribadu, has disclosed that investigations have commenced into the assault on the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero.

Senate urges NLC, TUC, ASUU to call off strike in national interest

Senate has called on the organised Labour to call off the ongoing strike in the interest of Nigerians.

Senate also summoned an immediate emergency meeting with the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) Trade Union Congress (TUC) and other labour unions to find amicable solutions.

Senate resolutions followed adoption of a motion “On need for NLC to reconsider its stand on the ongoing strike at plenary on Wednesday.

The motion was sponsored by Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele (APC-Ekiti).

Bamidele in his lead debate said that the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) Academic Staff Union of Universities, Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria among other union had commenced a nation wide strike on Nov.14.

He said Senate was aware that the strike was connected with the alleged assault and alleged brutality of the President of Nigerian Labour Congress during the electioneering campaign that took place at Imo state.

He said it was worrisome that most of the demands of the Nigerian Labour Congress for the current strike were not targeted towards the welfare of Nigerian workers but essentially arising from alleged political involvement of President of Nigeria Labour Congress, who is also a citizen of Imo.

He said Senate was also aware of the establishment of the Police Service Commission, a body that in charge of the promotion and discipline of Police officers including the Commissioner of Police of Imo state.

He said the Commissioner had affirmed that as a matter of fact that there was indeed brutality by the Police on the President of Nigerian Labour Congress, while participating in the political campaign process as a citizen of Imo.

Sen. Adamu Alero (PDP-Kebbi), who seconded the motion said the Senate must intervene to protect the nation’s economy.

He said the intervention of the Senate would be timely, saying that the incident in Imo involving the alleged brutality of the NLC president in Imo was unfortunate.

On his part, Sen. Adams Oshiomole (APC-Edo) said his primary concern had always been Labour issues and condemned police brutality on Labour members.

He added that he had been a victim of police brutality as NLC leader.

He said the senate had the obligation to do everything possible to bring amicable solution to the current labour issues.

He urged the Senate to prevail on Federal and State Governments to implement the agreement reached with NLC and TUC, especially prevailing on state governments to pay the N35,000 wage award

.EEDC reports loss of power supply as a result of strike

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) informs her esteemed customers that the loss of supply currently experienced in some parts of the South East is as a result of the ongoing nationwide strike by the organised labour.

Earlier today, the use taskforce team of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) visited the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) stations, forced workers out, including the interface Distribution Substation Officers (DSO) and then shutdown the stations.

These actions resulted in loss of supply from the New Haven, Abakaliki, Ugwuaji, Oji River, Agu Awka, Nibo, Ohiya, and Awada TCN stations.

Consequently, the entire Enugu, Ebonyi, and Anambra State and Umuahia District in Abia State are without electricity supply.

Currently, Nru TCN Station, Nsukka, fed from Otukpo axis is the only station still with electricity supply in our entire network.

EEDC customers in Imo State have been without electricity supply since 1st November, 2023, following a faceoff between the Labour Union and the Imo State government which led to the shutdown of Egbu TCN Station, our source of supply.

EEDC expressed its awareness of the inconveniences this development has caused their customers and pleaded for their understanding, as the situation is beyond their control.

EEDC hopes that the issue would be resolved soon so that they can restore supply to their customers.