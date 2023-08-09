Job racketeering: Reps threaten to invoke arrest warrant on IPPIS, AMCON officials

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee investigating employment racketeering by Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, Parastatals, and Tertiary Institutions and the Mismanagement of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System IPPIS on Wednesday said it would Invoke its constitutional powers should the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria AMCON and the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System fail to appear on Thursday, July 10, 2023.

The Committee Chairman Hon Yusuf Gagdi who issued the threat at the ongoing investigation of employment racketeering by MDAs and other

institutions said that many government agencies invited by the committee had deliberately refused to attend the hearing.

The Committee which quizzed the Chairman and Commissioners of the Federal Character Commission FCC on the issue of job sales to employement seekers said that many of the invited agencies have something to hide on their staff employement and career development records.

The lawmaker had earlier extended invitation to Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria AMCON, Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, Head of the Service of the Federation, Federal Civil Service Commission, the Budget office of the Federation, and the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System IPPIS among other agencies.

While querrying the Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria TCN Engr.AbdulaIiz S.A, and the CEO of Energy Commission of Nigeria, on their employement records, the House Committee said there is no agency in Nigeria that would exonerate itself of some of these defects of favouritism, nepotism and other malpractice in their employement history

He said that many agencies were in the habit of getting waivers to employ their workers adding that such waiver is a fraudulent practice

He said: “Because agencies are hiding under waiver to recruit their family members, friends, those that give them money, to sell slots, etcetera, this is fraudulent”

“No agency has any reason not to advertise vacancies for recruitment. But every agency does not want to advertise. Why?

“You recruit 100, 200, 300, 900, 100, splitting it into three instalments without going to the public to tell Nigerians that they have vacancies and are inviting qualified Nigerians to apply for such things. So take it or leave it, agencies are hiding under waivers to perpetuate employment racketeering and other employment related fraud. That is our position.

“Because there is no agency that would appear here that would not give you a certificate of waiver. Most of the agencies could not bring even a one page advert in any national daily for its recruitment. So it is a fraud”.

Also in contribution, a committee member Hon.Amobi Ogar (Abia,LP) said that from the report that invited agencies have submitted on the request for waiver, he noticed that not only your agency, but majority of the agencies use this waiver on advertisement to cause this employment racketeering.

“For me I think it is deliberate. So I want to ask your commission, why are they refusing to comply with the set up rule to advertise recruitment in respect of the right of applicants.

“This will promote maximum participation and provision of a wider scope for the selection of the best.

“Because when you keep requesting for waiver on advertisement that means something is wrong somewhere and that is the problem we are facing in this country.

“I think it has come to the time we should be doing things right, so that those that do not have people can get jobs because through these waiver, you will do your personal arrangement and deprive good Nigerians the opportunity to get jobs”.

The Committee Chairman Hon.Gagdi said that the House probe panel will not take it kindly from agencies that refuse to honour invitations from the committee

He however advised all the agencies that did not receive correspondence from the House panel, to appear before this committee to ask for permission for extension of time to prepare their defense.

The lawmaker said that the Committee would not tolerate agencies that belittle the powers of the Nigerian people by refusing to honour the invitation of the National Assembly committees adding that as from tomorrow it would begin to face them one after another.