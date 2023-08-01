Job racketeering probe in FCC: Reps summon Acct-General, IPPIS Director

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee probing allegation of racketeering and sale of employment opportunities at the Federal Character Commission FCC on Monday summoned the Accountant-General of the Federation Ouwatoyim Sakirat Madein and the Director of Integrated Personnel and Payroll System IPPIS in the office to appear unfailingly before the panel Tuesday.

This was as the House Committee had also demanded that the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation Dr.Folashade Yemi Esan and the Director-General Budget Office of the Federation Mr Ben Akabueze immediately submit to it all the ministries, departments and agencies MDAs on recruitment of staff in all these offices and staff emoluments.

The House Committee also requested that in addition to these requests, the records of other MDAs of the government not captured by the IPPIS office should be made available to the probe panel in soft and hard copies in 40 pieces.

Chairman of the House Committee Hon.Yusuf Adamu Gagdi gave the ruling at the on-going investigation into Ministries, Departments and Agencies MDAs of the federal government on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System IPPIS by the House.

The Plataeau born lawmaker and other committee members in the carrying out this probe also demanded that all the past chairmen as well as secretaries of the Federal Character Commission FCC should appear before the panel on or before Friday August 4, 2023 unfailingly.

The ruling followed the extension of invitation by the Committee to the office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation OHSCF, the Budget Office of the Federation and the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission where the current heads of the offices were grilled on their employment records as well as IPPIS records.

The Head of Service of the Federation OHSCF Dr.Folashade Yemi Esan and the Director-General Budget Office of the Federation Mr Ben Akabueze had while testifying before the panel informed the committee that there are some ministries departments and agencies that are in involved in employment and recruitment of staff without going though the Federal Civil Service Commission procedures.

At the heated session where these top officials made presentations, Hon.Oluwole Oke (Osun, PDP) said that there are many agencies that employed workers and documented them whereas their salaries and other emoluments are not being paid to them by their offices.