Job Creation: NGO flag-off Skill Acquisition training of 130 youths/students in Ebonyi State

CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

A Non-Governmental Organization named ” Ebonyi Senior Comrades Forum”, has flagged-off Skill Acquisition Training Programme for 130 youths in Ebonyi State.

The beneficiaries were selected from each of the 13 Local Government Areas of the State.

Speaking at the premiere of the event in Abakaliki the State capital on Monday, the State Commissioner for Skill Development /Job Creation Hon Elijah Oko Udu, said that the training would afford the youths entrepreneurial skills to become self employed and have something doing.

According to him,”Skill Acquisition is very important, I urge the beneficiaries to make proper use of the skills being taught”

“Over 500 Ebonyians have benefited from the skill acquisition programme of the present administration”

Earlier in a welcome address, the Chairman of the Forum Dr Emmanuel Ogbaga, said that at the end of the programme, many of the youths will be equipped with skills that will turn them from job seekers to employers of labour.

” This forum will be training a total of 130 Ebonyians on different Skills, the event is the maiden skill acquisition programme organized by the Forum”

“After today flag-off, beneficiaries will be mobilized to different skills training centers to commence their training”

Dr Ogbaga lamented that the society was bedevilled by devastating effects of joblessness which has culminated into hunger.

“Beneficiaries will receive training on video graphing, video editing, creative writing, graphic design, shoe making, tailoring and fashion designing”

In line with the vision of the present administration to stamp out hunger, unemployment through job Creation/ empowerment, this forum is delighted to be part of this move”

Earlier in a lecture titled, “Escaping the dangers of youths restiveness through skill acquisition”, Professor Joseph Nkwede, restated that restiveness was linked to youths that refused to attach themselves to meaningful jobs.

In another lecture titled, “Partnership and Collaboration, key to Business Success”, Professor Hilary Nwenyi, expressed worry that many graduates were not employable”

In a Keynote address, the State Commissioner for Education represented by Mr Peter Nwaogbaga, extolled the ingenuity of the organizers in organizing the event.

He enjoined the beneficiaries to take the training seriously as it would mark a watershed in their future endeavours.

In an interview, one of the beneficiaries Mr Uguru Chukwudi Good luck, said that the training will afford him to be self independent.

Highlights of the occassion was the presentation of awards to personalities who contributed to the sustainability of the Forum.

Notable awardees included Professor Ifeanyi Chukwu Iroha (Dean of Post Graduate Students) Ebonyi Varsity, Chief Oguzor Offia Nwali, Chief Chibueze Ikepi, and Comrade Chinedu Kingsley Emerike among others.

The occassion had in attendance members of the Ebonyi Senior Comrades Forum, the State Commissioner for Education Professor Awo Nwobasi, Chief Lazarus Nwarusi Nwagwu, youths, students of Ebonyi State University Abakaliki among others.

It would be recalled that the Ebonyi Senior Comrade Forum is a body of professionals, willing to partner with the government in delivering democratic dividends to the people