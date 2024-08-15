Job creation: Labour minister calls for creative ideas

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has urged the National Productivity Centre (NPC) to explore innovative ways to create opportunities for jobs in Nigeria.

Onyejeocha, who spoke when she received the newly-appointed Director-General of NPC, Baffa Dan’agundi, and his team on a courtesy visit, stated that the Federal Government would always support creative ideas to tackle unemployment in the country.

She noted that the NPC’s plan to employ one million Nigerians aligns with the Labour Ministry’s goal of providing 2.5 million jobs in one year through the Labour Employment and Empowerment Programme (LEEP).

The Minister implored the team to take ownership of the NPC’s initiative and work with the same level of commitment and speed as they would apply to their personal ventures.

“When I said Labour Ministry will provide 2.5 million jobs in one year, people were sceptical. Now you have taken one million off that figure.

“I believe we are going to do more than that, and I am happy that you are not looking for government funds to actualise your initiative. I assure you of my preparedness and willingness to help you achieve your goal. This is a ministry that should reduce poverty.

She pledged her support and cooperation to ensure the NPC’s success, emphasising the need to reduce poverty and create wealth.

The Minister expressed confidence in Dan’agundi’s ability to drive productivity and job creation, citing his contributions to the Renewed Hope Agenda during the 2023 general elections campaign.

“I am very privileged to have you as the Director-General of NPC, knowing that you are a very productive person. I am satisfied that you are fully a product of Renewed Hope Agenda. I am not in any way in doubt of what you can do. You have done it before during the 2023 election, where your work stood you out.”

Earlier, the Director-General of NPC, Baffa Dan’agundi, had unveiled a bold plan by the NPC to employ one million Nigerians without relying on government funds, requesting the Minister’s support for presidential approval.

Dan’agundi, who expressed confidence in the Minister’s wealth of experience, assured her that the NPC under his watch would work tirelessly to deliver on its mandate and make the initiative a reality.

He said: “We can employ one million Nigerians and sort this employment outside the government funds but with the approval of the President. We are charting this programme only if we get the approval of the President through you. We will make it a reality, and it will be the first of its kind, and it will continue.

“I promise to work with you, and I believe you will help me achieve my dreams for the good of our country.”

In a statement signed by Patience Onuobia, Head, Press and Public Relations, the Director-General thanked the President for finding him worthy of the appointment and promised to perform creditably the task for which he was appointed.