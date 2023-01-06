Jimoh Ibrahim welcomes Tinubu to Akure…..Urges residents to troop out en masse for APC Presidential candidate 

.Assures Jagaban of massive vote harvest in Ondo State

Deputy National Director, Finance, Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) and Ondo South Senatorial Candidate of All Progressives Congress , APC, billionaire business mogul, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, has heartily welcomed Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC Presidential candidate and his vice, Alhaji Shettima to Akure, the Ondo State capital as Bola Tinubu will be berthing in Akure on Saturday, 7th January, 2023 alongside APC political gladiators across Nigeria for the Ondo State Campaign.

Dr Ibrahim in a statement he personally signed and obtained by newsmen, noted that Tinubu’s Presidential Candidacy represents the renewed hope of a greater Nigeria within the scope of the genuine consolidation of the Nigerian Project, categorically stating that none of the other presidential candidates can stand up to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in terms of the possession of the giant size intellectual acumen required to pilot the Nigeria Project.

Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, therefore, called on the good people of Ondo State to come out in their good numbers to identify with the lofty plans of Tinubu for Nigeria at the Akure rally coming up tomorrow at the Democracy Park.

The APC Senatorial hopeful for Ondo South noted that he can boldly beat his chest that there will be massive vote harvest for APC and the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential bid across the nooks and crannies of Ondo State in the February General elections, stressing that Ondo State people are progressives and will once again use the February Poll to consolidate their hold on progressive politics.

The Aseyori strategist equally thanked the people of Ondo South Senatorial District for the support he has received so far in the course of taking the development policy of Aseyori Strategy round the 66 wards making the Senatorial district.

